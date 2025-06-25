Zimbabwe: Striking Uz Lecturers Make Fresh Demands As Students Sit for Exams

Stricking lecturers have revised their demands, issuing an ultimatum to the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) to provide incentives to end their 70-day industrial action.

The lecturers have been on strike for three months, demanding an increase in their salaries. They are seeking wages of US$2,250, up from their current US$230.

The lecturers have refused to oversee ongoing examinations, instead picketing outside the university.

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) Obvious Vengeyi spokesperson stated that the revised demands give the government room to explore other avenues of addressing their grievances while negotiations for the US$2,250 continue.

"We have put across our demand for salaries. We are demanding regional parity, which is the pre-October 2018 salary. We have added non-monetary incentives in case the government cannot provide the US$2,250 immediately.

"This means we have also put in place a roadmap whereby, after every four months, we should be able to discuss a review so that within one year, we should reach regional parity. We have included non-monetary incentives, residential stands, commercial stands, and agricultural land. We have also added a demand for free education.

"Lecturers here at the University of Zimbabwe were previously required to pay fees if they wished to further their education. We demand that all University of Zimbabwe employees be exempt from paying fees," said Vengeyi.

WATCH | UZ lecturers strike continues, now on day 69"Part-final students who are doing dissertations are now being told to bring whatever they have so they can be given marks," says AUT spokesperson Obvious Vengei. pic.twitter.com/KLg8rDO934-- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) June 23, 2025

The UZ has responded to the strike by suspending the lecturers and replacing them with temporary teachers to oversee examinations.

The government recently offered a 20 percent increase, a move rejected by the AUT.

"The UZ has not made any response. They have not made any offer, which is why today's picketing emphasised the need for, and demand of, an offer from UZ.

"The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education has made an offer of 20% across the board and 35% to the Vice-Chancellor, the very people responsible for this mess have been rewarded, which is quite unfair.

"So, we have put forward our counter-demand in response to the ministry's offer. First and foremost, we reject this 20% as meaningless because if you give someone 20% of US$230, that is essentially nothing," said Vengeyi.