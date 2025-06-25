Southern Africa: SADC Pushes for Education Reform to Spur Industry

Ministers from southern Africa have called for sweeping reforms to education systems across the region, citing the urgent need to align learning with industrialisation, regional integration and socio-economic transformation.

The call was made during the Joint Meeting of Southern African Development Community (SADC) Ministers Responsible for Education and Training and Science, Technology and Innovation held in the Zimbabwean capital Harare.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of SADC's commitment to building a knowledge-based economy through inclusive, future-oriented education systems that can support sustainable development and regional competitiveness.

"Education and innovation systems must be aligned with the objectives of regional integration, economic growth, social development and good governance," said Zimbabwe's Higher Education Minister Fredrick Shava who chaired the meeting.

He urged member states to invest across all levels of education - from foundational literacy to technical and vocational training - to build a skilled workforce capable of driving value addition in sectors such as agro-processing, mineral beneficiation and pharmaceuticals.

SADC Deputy Executive Secretary Angele Makombo N'tumba echoed the call, highlighting that education and innovation are central pillars of both the SADC Vision 2050 and the bloc's Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan 2020-2030.

She acknowledged persistent challenges, including underinvestment in research and development but praised ongoing partnerships with institutions like the World Bank for helping to strengthen data systems and institutional capacity.

In a statement on Sunday, the SADC Secretariat said the ministers also reviewed progress on regional frameworks, including the SADC Protocol on Education and Training, and discussed initiatives to boost digital transformation, STEM education and gender inclusion.

It said Zimbabwe became the 12th SADC member state to sign the Women in Science, Engineering and Technology Charter, reinforcing the bloc's commitment to empowering women and girls in science and innovation.

A high-level roundtable on foundational literacy and numeracy ran alongside the meeting, offering a platform for member states to share best practices in improving basic education outcomes.

The high-level gathering brought together policymakers and international partners to assess progress and chart a path forward for inclusive, innovation-driven development.