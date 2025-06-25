Kenya: Diplomatic Tensions Rise As Kenya Marks Gen Z Protest Anniversary

Nairobi — A diplomatic rift has emerged between Kenya and 12 Western embassies just as the country marks one year since the historic Gen Z-led protests that shook the nation in 2024.

In a strongly-worded statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs cautioned the envoys, representing countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada, against interfering in Kenya's internal affairs following their public call for restraint by police and protection of protest rights.

The diplomats had on Tuesday jointly urged the government to facilitate peaceful demonstrations and fully comply with a High Court ruling that banned the use of plain-clothed police officers in unmarked vehicles during protests.

They also condemned the use of hired goons to disrupt demonstrations and renewed calls for independent investigations into police violence from last year's protests.

"We remember those who lost their lives and reaffirm every Kenyan's right to peaceful assembly," the joint statement read in part.

But in its official response, the Foreign Affairs Ministry defended Kenya's record on democratic freedoms, saying law enforcement operates under strict legal oversight and accountability mechanisms.

The government accused the envoys of being "overly prescriptive" and "insensitive" to Kenya's national context.

"At times such as these, narratives purveyed as truth must be vigilantly tested for objectivity and fairness lest they serve to perpetuate political polarization and harm the social fabric," the Ministry said, while urging partners to respect the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The standoff comes amid heightened security across the country, with heavy police deployment reported in major towns, including Nairobi, where roads have been closed and businesses shuttered ahead of anticipated demonstrations.

As Kenyans take to the streets to honor over 60 lives lost during last year's anti-Finance Bill protests, many are calling for justice, particularly over police killings, for which no convictions have yet been made.

Meanwhile, the government has reiterated its support for police, with President William Ruto warning against what he termed "intimidation of officers."

As the protests get underway, the foreign allies some of Kenya's largest development and trade partners will be closely monitoring the Wednesday events amid the growing concerns over police brutality.