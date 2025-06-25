Nigeria: Adam, Joshua Reach Inter-School Table Tennis Semis

Rabiu Adam secured a place in the semi-finals of the inter school table tennis competition after a tight quarter-final win over Joseph Ojoagwu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day under-13 boys' tournament is taking place at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Adam, representing Unique Right Secondary School, Ogun, edged past Ojoagwu of Government Secondary School, Lokoja, Kogi, with a narrow 2-1 victory.

The match was tightly contested, with both players exchanging points and neither gaining a clear advantage throughout the game.

Adam eventually triumphed, clinching the final set to secure the 2-1 win.

In another quarter-final, Samson Joshua of UBE Secondary School, Kogi, outclassed Joshua Ebete to book his place in the semi-finals.

Joshua defeated Ebete convincingly in straight sets, winning the under-13 boys' singles match 2-0.

NAN reports that the interschool championships, organised by the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF), began on Monday and will end today in Lagos.(NAN).