Nigeria: Top NPFL Clubs Kick Off 2025/26 Pre-Season Activities

24 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

A number of leading clubs in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) have resumed training preparatory to the commencement of the 2025/2026 season in August.

Enyimba returned to training on Friday, June 20 at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba.

A statement by the club's Sporting Director, Ifeanyi Ekwueme, had directed all players and officials to strictly adhere to the schedule.

The 'People's Elephant' will be aiming to bounce back after finishing sixth last season with 55 points, missing out on continental football.

Rivers United also have kick-started their preparations under Technical Manager, Finidi George.

Twenty-five players reported to camp at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, where they were warmly received by Finidi and his technical crew.

The team is expected to engage in a series of friendly matches as part of their build-up. Rivers United finished second in the 2024/25 season and will feature in the CAF Champions League alongside NPFL champions, Remo Stars.

Similarly, Abia Warriors have launched their pre-season programme as they gear up for their maiden appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Umuahia-based club secured a third-place finish last season and will begin their continental campaign from the preliminary round.

Coach Imama Amapakabo will lead the first phase of training with existing squad members, while new signings are expected to join later.

Nigeria's fourth continental slot will go to the winner of the President Federation Cup final between Kwara United and Abakaliki FC.

The 2025/26 NPFL season officially kicks off on Friday, August 22, 2025.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.