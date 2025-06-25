Nigeria: Top NPFL Clubs Kick Off 2025/26 Pre-Season Activities

A number of leading clubs in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) have resumed training preparatory to the commencement of the 2025/2026 season in August.

Enyimba returned to training on Friday, June 20 at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba.

A statement by the club's Sporting Director, Ifeanyi Ekwueme, had directed all players and officials to strictly adhere to the schedule.

The 'People's Elephant' will be aiming to bounce back after finishing sixth last season with 55 points, missing out on continental football.

Rivers United also have kick-started their preparations under Technical Manager, Finidi George.

Twenty-five players reported to camp at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, where they were warmly received by Finidi and his technical crew.

The team is expected to engage in a series of friendly matches as part of their build-up. Rivers United finished second in the 2024/25 season and will feature in the CAF Champions League alongside NPFL champions, Remo Stars.

Similarly, Abia Warriors have launched their pre-season programme as they gear up for their maiden appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Umuahia-based club secured a third-place finish last season and will begin their continental campaign from the preliminary round.

Coach Imama Amapakabo will lead the first phase of training with existing squad members, while new signings are expected to join later.

Nigeria's fourth continental slot will go to the winner of the President Federation Cup final between Kwara United and Abakaliki FC.

The 2025/26 NPFL season officially kicks off on Friday, August 22, 2025.