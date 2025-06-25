Nigeria: PAL Pensions Hits Over N1trn in Aum, Marks Two Decades

24 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

PAL Pensions has reached a significant milestone with N1 trillion in Assets Under Management (AUM).

In a statement, the firm said the feat marked two decades of its consistent growth in Nigeria's pension industry.

PAL Pensions said since its inception the firm has played a key role in helping Nigerians across various sectors plan for retirement, managing pension contributions and investments with a long-term outlook.

"The company's achievement of N1 trillion in AUM reflects not only the steady inflow of contributions but also effective investment strategies that have generated value for its clients over the years," the statement said.

The milestone is a strong indicator of trust and performance, the firm added.

The statement read, "With AUM representing the combined market value of all pension funds under management, surpassing the N1 trillion mark demonstrates PAL Pensions' sustained ability to grow and protect the assets of its contributors.

"As the company celebrates its 20th anniversary, there is a renewed commitment to driving financial literacy and encouraging Nigerians to actively participate in planning for their future.

