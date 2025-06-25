Nigeria: INEC to Meet PDP Leadership Tuesday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will on Tuesday meet over the party's planned National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for June 30.

This is coming in the wake of dispute between the duo over non-adherence to the guidelines on holding such meeting, especially as it concerned the omissions of the national secretary in the letter signed only by the PDP acting national chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum.

INEC, in a letter addressed to Damagum, confirmed that it would hold a meeting with the party's leadership on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at the commission's conference hall in Abuja.

The electoral body and the opposition party have been at odds following INEC's objection to the notice of the NEC meeting.

Recall that the commission had earlier rejected the party's notification, initially conveyed in a May 30 letter signed solely by Damagum, citing non-compliance with Section 2(12)(3) of its 2022 Guidelines for Political Parties. According to the provision, such notice must be jointly signed by both the national chairman and national secretary of the party.

However, in a countermand, while speaking to journalists on Sunday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, accused INEC of acting at the behest of certain interests seeking to undermine the party and disrupt its NEC gathering.

But, in an unexpected twist on the saga, PDP Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Damagum, on Monday dissociated the party from Ologunagba's remarks.

In a statement titled "Acting Chairman Denounces Unauthorized Commentary by PDP Publicity Secretary," Damagum said the comments were made without the knowledge or endorsement of the National Working Committee (NWC).

"My attention has been drawn to public comments made by the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, regarding the PDP's forthcoming 100th NEC meeting and alleged positions concerning INEC's correspondence. Let me categorically state that the statements attributed to Hon. Ologunagba were not authorized by the NWC.

"It is particularly troubling that such a delicate issue was addressed publicly without the necessary internal consultations, especially when a meeting has already been scheduled for Tuesday, June 24, 2025, between the PDP leadership and the INEC Chairman to address the concerns raised in the Commission's earlier letter.

"The views expressed by Hon. Ologunagba in that interaction were his personal opinions and should not be construed as the official stance of the PDP," Damagum said.

He also said that this was not the first time the publicity secretary had acted independently, disregarding established party processes.

While affirming the party's commitment to preserving its internal decision-making autonomy, he stressed the need for discipline and coordination.

He said, "The PDP remains resolute in its plans to hold the 100th NEC meeting in accordance with its constitution and democratic standards.

"However, such plans must proceed through consensus and institutional procedures, not unilateral declarations."

Our correspondent reports that since 2015 after the PDP lost the presidency, it had been bedeviled with different crisis.

The multifaceted challenges also included unresolved litigations, and a gale of defections, including the recent losses of governors Sheriff Oborevwori and Umo Eno of Delta and Akwa Ibom states, respectively.

It has also been struggling to maintain its position as the major opposition party in the country.

The lingering crises have led to the postponement of the NEC meeting on six occasions, stalling key decisions about the party's direction ahead of the 2027 general election.

Also, the South-East Caucus of the party had picked Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the party's secretary to succeed Anyanwu following the later's emergence as the Imo State PDP governorship candidate in the November 2023 election.

However, Anyanwu, who did not quit his secretary duties at the PDP secretariat, returned from his electoral campaign in Imo to lay claim to the seat.

Anyanwu is, however enjoying the support of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, who is at logger head with the suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The party, following the ruling by the Supreme Court that the choice of who the National Secretary of a party should be is an internal affair of the party in question, elevated the Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo as its Acting National Secretary.

With this resolution, Damagum wrote to INEC notifying it of the party's decision to convene its 100th NEC meeting in Abuja on June 30.

The notification is in line with INEC regulations requiring a 21-day notice before any NEC meeting to decide on issues like the National Secretary and others.

The Damagun's letter to INEC, titled 'Notice of 100th National Executive Committee Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party,'

INEC, however, raised concerns over the notice submitted by the party concerning the NEC meeting, due to procedural slips.

The INEC letter dated June 13 and addressed to the party's chairman, with reference number INEC/DEPM/PDP/286/iii/80 and titled "Re: notice of 100TH National Executive Committee meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party."

In the letter, INEC said that the submitted notice failed to comply with its regulations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Specifically, INEC cited Part 2(12)3 of the 2022 Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, which requires that such notices be jointly signed by both the National Chairman and National Secretary of the party.

INEC, in the letter signed by Acting Secretary, Haliru Aminu, advised the PDP to ensure proper compliance with its rules moving forward.

"The commission draws your attention that the notice is not in compliance with the requirement of Part 2(12)3 of the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022 that provides 'The National Chairman and National Secretary of the Party shall jointly sign the notice of convention, congress, conference or meeting and submit same to the Commission. Be guided," the letter read.

INEC speaks

When contacted, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said, "All stakeholders are free to request to visit the commission, the registered political parties, and other stakeholders have been making request and visiting the commission. This has not in any way influenced the discharge of our responsibility as contained in the commission's mandate and also as a law abiding institution.

"There are procedures and the parties know it, of any party and other stakeholders followed the guidelines, they would be granted the audience."