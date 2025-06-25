Nigeria: Lawyers Boycott Courts in Bayelsa Over Justice Umukoro's Kidnap

Lawyers in Bayelsa have boycotted all the courts in the state in solidarity with last weekend's abduction of the Bayelsa State High Court judge, Justice E. G. Umukoro, by unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Justice Umukoro, who is a presiding judge of High Court 7 sitting in Yenagoa, was abducted at gunpoint around 7:30pm while trying to exit the premises of a popular eatery, where he drove himself to buy bread.

Some eyewitnesses in the area told Daily Trust that the gunmen wearing black uniforms, first approached the judge, demanded he should come down from his car and meet their oga inside the parked Hilux. When he refused, they shot at him but missed, before they dragged him into their car.

The chairman of the Yenagoa branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Somina Johnbull, Esq, who had earlier on Monday led some lawyers in the state to meet the Commissioner of Police, Mr Francis Idu, called for urgent and decisive action in ensuring the timely release of the judge.

He said: "The Nigerian Bar Association, Yenagoa Branch, condemns in the strongest terms the abduction of Hon. Justice E.G. Omukoro, a serving judge of the High Court of Bayelsa State. This act is not only an assault on the person of His Lordship but also a grave threat to the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law.

"In response, there shall be a symbolic boycott of all courts within Bayelsa State from today, 23rd June, 2025. This is a solemn and significant moment for us to stand united, not just as lawyers, but as defenders of justice. An injury to one is an injury to all.

"Let the Bar speak with one voice. Let the nation know that the judiciary is not alone," he said.

CCTV cameras caught abductors of Bayelsa judge - Gov Diri

Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, has directed security commanders in the state to ensure that Justice Ebieyerin Omukoro, that was abducted by armed men on Saturday in Yenagoa, is released without harm, saying that the kidnappers were caught on CCTV cameras and that investigation would unravel their identity.

Governor Diri disclosed this on Monday in Sagbama town during his ongoing local government thank-you tour to Sagbama Local Government Area.

He also warned criminal elements and their sponsors to retrace their steps as there was no hiding place for them following the state government's investment in closed circuit television cameras and other security gadgets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Some recent landmark judgements delivered By Justice E. G. Umukoro

Justice Umukoro, described by many in the state as 'activist' judge due to his several advocacies during his tenure as the Chairman of NBA, Yenagoa Branch, has delivered judgements on several high profile cases in the state.

On Friday, June 13, 2025, he sacked Bayelsa State Waterboard Authority from the land they unlawfully acquired from a family in Okaka community in Yenagoa Local Government Area to build their offices.

Justice Umukoro also ordered members of Fankien compound of Okaka Epie community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state who sued as claimants, to take immediate possession of all that parcel of land being occupied by the Waterboard Authority.

Also in 2021, he sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment for raping and murdering a 5-year-old at Akede community of Sagbama Local Government Area of the state in 2016.

He has also previously presided over several election disputes in the state.

Already, police authorities in Bayelsa State have said they have well formatted crime-mapping sketches aiding law enforcement agencies in the rescue efforts of the kidnapped judge.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Francis Idu, in a statement he personally signed, said the state police command is fussing efforts with other security agencies and reviewing video clips, with other digital footage, related to the event.