Nigeria: Reps Panel Approves N1.132tn 2025 Customs Budget

The House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise has approved the N1.132 trillion proposed 2025 budget of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The committee approved the proposed budget presented by the Comptroller General (CG) of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, represented by the DCG, Finance, Administration and Technical Services, DCG Bello Muhammed Jibo, on Monday.

Presenting the budget proposal, Adeniyi said the revenue target for the 2025 fiscal year was N6.584 trillion consisting of N3.853 trillion for federation, N1.081 billion for non-federation and N1.650 trillion for import VAT.

Giving a breakdown of the expected revenue, the NCS CG stated that it will be sourced from 4% Free-On-Board (FOB) for 2024, N1.070 trillion; 2% VAT share of NCS N33.01 billion and funds for ongoing capital projects N29.05 billion.

He said the proposed budget has a personnel cost of N247.16 billion, an overhead cost of N239.97 billion and a capital cost of N645.42 billion.

However, the committee gave a June 30 ultimatum to stop the Comprehensive Import Suspension Scheme (CISS) collection and 7% cost of collection or risk legal action as they are not backed by any law.

Chairman of the committee, Rep. Leke Abejide, gave the directive after a unanimous voice vote by members of the committee.

He observed that the NCS, from January to December 2024, recorded zero on the illegal collection of the 60% of the 1% Comprehensive Import Suspension Scheme (CISS) which was hitherto part of their revenue source to fund their overhead, personnel cost and capital projects.

It would be recalled that the CISS has been suspended by the current NCS Act 2023, but it is still allegedly being collected by the service.

He said, "I have gone through your 2024 Budget performance and was flabbergasted, astonished, surprised and lack of word to express the level of poor funding of Nigeria Customs Service which made the level of your performance on personnel cost to stand at 43.53%, overhead cost at 46.34% and capital project performance at 45.68% despite the service surpassing the target of 2024 which was N5.079 trillion and you eventually generated and accounted for N6.105 trillion representing an increase of N1.026 trillion or 20.21% in 2024.

"This committee would like to know; despite outperforming your target, you could not fund your personnel cost, overhead cost and capital projects, both new and ongoing projects.

"Another shocking revelation is that from January to December in 2024 the 60% of the 1% CISS which was part of the revenue source to fund your overhead, personnel cost and capital projects recorded zero revenue to your cover."

Abejide said, "By the end of this month, June 30th, 2025, you must not collect the CISS again. It is an executive fiat of the military. This is a democratic dispensation. We give you the opportunity for these few days. On the 1st of July, you will face the wrath of the law".