Nigeria: Kogi Poly Withdraws 273 Students for Poor Academic Performance

24 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijani Labaran

The management of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has withdrawn 273 students over poor academic performance and expelled six others for examination misconduct.

The institution's Director of Public Relations and Protocol, Uredo Omale, disclosed in a statement on Monday.

She said the decision was made during the 120th meeting of the polytechnic board held on Thursday, April 17.

Board Chairman, Professor Salisu Ogbo Usman, expressed disappointment over the students' performance despite the conducive learning environment provided by the institution.

The withdrawal affects students across 20 departments and 42 programmes.

"In a related development, six students have been expelled from the institution for examination misconduct and related offences.

"The board approved their expulsion after reviewing the report from the Central Examination Misconduct Committee, led by Dr. (Mrs.) Grace Ehimony," the statement added.

The expelled students, from the Departments of Mass Communication, Business Administration, and Accountancy, were caught with unauthorised materials during exams, violating Section 4.35 (9) of the 2021 Revised Edition of the Students' Information Handbook.

