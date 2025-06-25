Nigeria: Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri's Intervention in the Education Sector

24 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri's administration has demonstrated a strong commitment to revitalizing the education sector in Adamawa State. Through strategic investments and targeted interventions, the government has taken significant steps to improve infrastructure, enhance learning environments, and promote access to quality education across the 21 local government areas.

Below are some notable achievements that highlight these efforts:

1. Renovated 1,670 classrooms across the 21 local government areas of the state.

2. Provided 85,340 two-seater desks and chairs to enhance learning conditions in existing schools.

3. Supplied 22,467 tables and chairs to improve the working environment for teachers and school administrators.

4. Equipped 56 schools with motorized boreholes, ensuring access to clean and reliable water supply.

5. Initiated the fencing of existing schools to create secure perimeters, ensuring the safety of students and staff.

6. Construction of 21 new model schools, including nursery, primary, and secondary institutions.

7. Began the construction of three comprehensive science secondary schools, one in each of the state's three senatorial districts.

These milestones reflect Governor Fintiri's dedication to transforming education in Adamawa State. By focusing on both infrastructure and the welfare of students and teachers, his administration is laying a strong foundation for sustainable educational development and long-term social progress.

