Nigeria: Benue Police Deploy Drones to Rescue 12 Abducted Passengers

Benue State Police Command says it has deployed drones and reinforced security operations in a bid to rescue 11 passengers and a driver abducted by gunmen in Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state.

The victims, who were travelling in a Benue Links transport bus from Abeokuta, Ogun State, to Makurdi, were seized around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday near Eke, along the Otukpo-Otukpa-Enugu highway.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers intercepted the vehicle, robbed passengers of their belongings and forced them into the surrounding forest. Only one of the 12 passengers managed to escape and report the incident at the Eke Police Station.

Benue Links, the state-owned transport company, confirmed the abduction in a statement issued on Monday by its Information Officer, Johnson Daniel.

"We regret to inform the public of an unfortunate incident involving one of our buses, with Registration Number 14B - 143BN, which was attacked while en route Makurdi from Abeokuta," the statement read.

"The attack occurred at about 6:30 pm on Sunday, 22nd June 2025, at Eke Elengbecho, in Okpokwu Local Government Area, Benue State.

"The vehicle, which departed Abeokuta with 12 passengers and the driver, was later discovered by the roadside at Eke with some of the passengers' luggage; however, the driver and 11 passengers were missing.

"One passenger managed to escape and reach the Eke Police Station and reported that the bus was ambushed by armed kidnappers."

The management condemned the attack and assured the public that it was working closely with security agencies to ensure the safe return of those abducted.

Meanwhile, the state police spokesperson, SP Udeme Edet, confirmed that a joint security team, including the police, military, and the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, was mobilised to the area immediately after the report.

"On receipt of the information, police tactical teams, military and Benue State Protection Guard arrived at the scene, combed the bush and rescued one Paul Terna who escaped from the hands of the suspected kidnappers," Edet said.

"Additional reinforcement has been sent to the location to locate other passengers as soon as possible."

Edet noted that by Monday evening, the Benue State Commissioner of Police, Ifeanyi Emenari, had also moved to the scene to oversee the ongoing search-and-rescue operation.

"There is no update for now, but the Commissioner of Police has moved to the area, even though we have deployed drones in the area," he said.