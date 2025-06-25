East Africa: Ethiopia Committed to Expanding Digital Public Services - Vice Chairman of the Prosperity Party

African Public Service officials pledge colonial era laws replacement

Ethiopia, through its flagship initiative Modern Ethiopia Service for Organized Benefits (MESOB), has already begun its journey towards expanding a digital, inclusive public service delivery system, said Vice Chairman of the Prosperity Party vice president Adem Farah.

Public Service officials from all African nations have pledged to replace colonial-era public service laws with citizen-centered ones.

Speaking at the closing session of the 10th African Public Service Day yesterday, Vice Chairman of the Prosperity Party Adem Farah, urged that Africa needs more agile, resilient, and inclusive public institutions.

"Throughout the course of the discussions, one message has resounded clearly. The world is changing at a pace that demands public institutions that are not only responsive but also anticipatory and adaptive," he said.

"Countries' experiences of innovative models remind us of both the complexity of our challenges and the vast opportunities before us."

In particular, the government of Ethiopia is greatly encouraged by the collective acknowledgment of the urgent need to address historical service delivery gaps, inequality, and exclusion, according to him.

The theme of this conference has emphasized not only the importance of building state capacity but also the moral responsibility of ensuring that no citizen is left behind. The concept of One-Stop Shop and omnichannel service delivery has emerged as a transformative approach to achieve this goal, he added.

"We take pride in the successful establishment of MESOB at the federal level and its ongoing expansion to regional states across Ethiopia. Through this expansion, we aim to ensure that all Ethiopians, regardless of geography or circumstances, have equal access to efficient, transparent, and people-centered services."

The declaration adopted by member states also calls for an urgent review, repeal, and replacement of outdated and colonial-era public service laws, urging legal reforms that reflect Africa's context and promote inclusive governance.

Held under the auspices of the African Union Commission, the conference aligned with the AU's 2025 theme: "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations."

The gathering acknowledged the tireless commitment of public servants across Africa who works to advance inclusive development, often in challenging environments. Participants also commended the progress in public sector transformation as reflected in shared experiences.