Ethiopia: Health Investments Bear Tangible Outcomes - Premier

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has reaffirmed government's strong commitment to the development of the country's health sector, citing increased budget allocations, facility expansion, and human resource enhancements.

During a discussion with health professionals on Sunday, the Prime Minister noted that the national health sector budget has seen a substantial rise from 70 billion Birr just a few years ago to about 130 billion Birr today. This budget increase, he said, clearly reflects the government's dedication to improving healthcare services across the country.

Despite the progress, Prime Minister Abiy acknowledged that the growing national demand for healthcare still exceeds available resources. To address this, the government allocated nine billion Birr for medicine procurement last year alone and is actively working to prevent budget shortfalls by mobilizing donor support.

Regarding the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, the Prime Minister highlighted major achievements. Although Ethiopia currently has around 22,000 health institutions, many still fall short of providing the desired level of service. Nevertheless, over the past few years, the government has constructed or renovated more than 6,000 facilities, including more than 190 hospitals, over 350 health posts, and approximately 100 health centers.

The number of health-focused universities has also increased significantly from 7 to 22 while the number of local producers of medicines and medical supplies rose from 8 to 41. Furthermore, the number of facilities producing medical oxygen expanded from just 3 during the COVID-19 pandemic to 58 today, according to the Prime Minister.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Health Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Abiy also announced that the country has built 28 new laboratories to strengthen its diagnostic capacity for pre-pandemic preparedness and response.

Human resource development has also been a key focus area as the number of public health professionals has more than doubled from 219,000 to 520,000,according to the Premier. The government has also encouraged the growth of private healthcare services, with private health institutions increasing from 15,000 to 28,000 and their professional workforce growing from 30,000 to 120,000.

While acknowledging challenges in engaging the private sector more actively in healthcare development, Abiy said the government has partnered with private actors to create a cleaner, safer working environment for health professionals, ensuring their contribution to sustaining and expanding the sector.

He also praised healthcare workers for their compassion and dedication, saying they endure pressure while selflessly supporting the sick. Despite the challenges, the greatest satisfaction for health professionals comes from seeing their patients recover, the Prime Minister concluded.