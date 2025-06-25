Ethiopia: Trade Fair Showcases Growth Opportunities for Coffee Exporters

24 June 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Coffee exporters participating in the 7th International Trade Fair have expressed optimism that the event will expand market opportunities, accelerate technological transformation, and boost income generation.

The fair, which began last Thursday in Addis Ababa, features 156 exhibitors from 16 countries. It serves as a platform for businesses to showcase products, network, and explore trade and investment opportunities.

Geez Coffee Export Officer Yared Abebe highlighted the multifaceted benefits of the trade fair, particularly in fostering technological advancement and facilitating knowledge exchange within the coffee industry. He noted that such events are instrumental in expanding the global market reach of Ethiopian coffee.

He told The Ethiopian Herald that the company has been exporting value-added coffee to various countries, including roasted beans to Europe, the U.S., China, and Saudi Arabia. The officer noted that the company is also working to penetrate additional African markets.

Despite these achievements, he highlighted ongoing challenges, especially in sourcing imported packaging materials. Access to high-quality packaging materials remains a bottleneck. He also expressedoptimism that the fair will bring together stakeholders, including government bodies, to help resolve this issue.

Yared stressed the importance of expanding standardized coffee packaging machinery to improve product quality and enhance Ethiopia's competitiveness in international markets.

Many non-coffee-producing countries use coffee in diverse industries, from baking to pharmaceuticals. Ethiopia has immense potential to increase its benefits from coffee if it implements strict quality standards and invests in packaging infrastructure, he said.

Kush Buna Owner Workwuha Girmayeshared a similar sentiment. She attributed her success in exporting value-added coffee to training provided by the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority on coffee quality enhancement.

After completing the coffee excellence training, she began exporting value-added products to markets like Spain and New York. "I am now planning to enter the South African and Tanzanian markets,"Workwuha stated.

She believes that the international trade fair plays a vital role in promoting Ethiopian products and strengthening market linkages. "Exporting value-added coffee has been a game changer in terms of revenue compared to selling raw beans. However, there is still much to be done to fully tap into Ethiopia's vast coffee potential and ensure fair returns for producers," she concluded.

BY MESERET BEHAILU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 24 JUNE 2025

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.