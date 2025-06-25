Ethiopia: Trade Fair Showcases Growth Opportunities for Coffee Exporters

Coffee exporters participating in the 7th International Trade Fair have expressed optimism that the event will expand market opportunities, accelerate technological transformation, and boost income generation.

The fair, which began last Thursday in Addis Ababa, features 156 exhibitors from 16 countries. It serves as a platform for businesses to showcase products, network, and explore trade and investment opportunities.

Geez Coffee Export Officer Yared Abebe highlighted the multifaceted benefits of the trade fair, particularly in fostering technological advancement and facilitating knowledge exchange within the coffee industry. He noted that such events are instrumental in expanding the global market reach of Ethiopian coffee.

He told The Ethiopian Herald that the company has been exporting value-added coffee to various countries, including roasted beans to Europe, the U.S., China, and Saudi Arabia. The officer noted that the company is also working to penetrate additional African markets.

Despite these achievements, he highlighted ongoing challenges, especially in sourcing imported packaging materials. Access to high-quality packaging materials remains a bottleneck. He also expressedoptimism that the fair will bring together stakeholders, including government bodies, to help resolve this issue.

Yared stressed the importance of expanding standardized coffee packaging machinery to improve product quality and enhance Ethiopia's competitiveness in international markets.

Many non-coffee-producing countries use coffee in diverse industries, from baking to pharmaceuticals. Ethiopia has immense potential to increase its benefits from coffee if it implements strict quality standards and invests in packaging infrastructure, he said.

Kush Buna Owner Workwuha Girmayeshared a similar sentiment. She attributed her success in exporting value-added coffee to training provided by the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority on coffee quality enhancement.

After completing the coffee excellence training, she began exporting value-added products to markets like Spain and New York. "I am now planning to enter the South African and Tanzanian markets,"Workwuha stated.

She believes that the international trade fair plays a vital role in promoting Ethiopian products and strengthening market linkages. "Exporting value-added coffee has been a game changer in terms of revenue compared to selling raw beans. However, there is still much to be done to fully tap into Ethiopia's vast coffee potential and ensure fair returns for producers," she concluded.

BY MESERET BEHAILU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 24 JUNE 2025