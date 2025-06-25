East Africa: Ethiopia Bolsters Cyber Defense to Safeguard Digital Transformation

- Ethiopia is reinforcing its national cyber defense architecture as a core component of its ambitious Digital Ethiopia transformation agenda, Ethio telecom CEO Frehiwot Tamru said.

Speaking at the recent"About Ethiopia" Forum on national cyber security efforts, Frehiwot emphasized that digital progress without robust security is unsustainable.

"Every digital platform introduced under the Digital Ethiopia framework is embedded with security mechanisms designed to address evolving cyber threats," she stated.

The government is intensifying awareness campaigns targeting public institutions and individual users, aiming to build nationwide cyber resilience. These campaigns are designed to equip stakeholders with the skills to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber risks, she noted.

A cornerstone of Ethiopia's cyber security strategy is the "Five Million Coders" initiative, led by the Office of the Prime Minister. The program integrates cyber security education into its broader digital skills training, helping to cultivate a new generation of tech-savvy professionals.

Frehiwot also highlighted ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Education to align higher education with national digital priorities. Universities and training institutions are updating their curricula to focus on digital competencies, particularly in cyber security and system maintenance.

"Developing skilled human capital is essential not only for protecting infrastructure but also for driving digital innovation," she said.

Cyber security maturity assessments are also being conducted across institutions. Organizations with advanced capabilities are encouraged to share best practices, while those with gaps are being supported to enhance their defenses.

"These measures are critical to building a digitally secure Ethiopia and a generation capable of safeguarding its digital future," Frehiwot added.