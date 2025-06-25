Ethiopians Compete to Become Next Agri-Tech Heads

The AYuTe Africa Challenge grand finale to take place here

- The AYuTe Africa Challenge, a Pan-African initiative launched by Heifer International, has reiterated its commitment to accelerating youth-led agricultural technologies in Ethiopia.

The Grand Final of the AYuTe Africa Challenge Ethiopia 2025, a national innovation competition, is set to take place this Wednesday. The event marks a major milestone in empowering Ethiopian youth to lead the transformation of agriculture through technology and entrepreneurship.

In a press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald, the initiative emphasized that the challenge aims to identify, support, and scale promising agri-tech solutions developed by young Ethiopian innovators.

Heifer International, in collaboration with Growthtip Consulting PLC, recently announced the Top 10 Finalists of this year's competition. These finalists represent some of the most innovative and impactful youth-driven agri-tech ventures in the country. The challenge is part of a broader continental effort to support scalable technologies that can revolutionize Africa's agricultural systems.

According to the press release, the top five finalists will each receive a prize of USD 40,000 during the Grand Final, doubling last year's award of USD 20,000. This increased funding is intended to boost the ventures' growth, strengthen their working capital, and maximize their impact.

Beyond the financial support, the initiative announced that winners will engage with financial institutions to explore additional mechanisms for sustained backing and long-term growth of their businesses.

National winners, including those from Ethiopia, will advance to the continental AYuTe Africa Challenge, where they will access further investment opportunities and gain exposure on a global stage. The initiative seeks to amplify success stories and promote youth-led innovation as a key driver of agricultural transformation across Africa.