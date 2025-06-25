South Africa: Gogo Maweni Accused of Using Witchcraft Live On TV

A photo from Thokoza Gogo shows a pig wearing underwear said to belong to a woman who had an affair with a client's partner.

Viewers are split between those accusing Gogo Maweni of chasing attention and others defending her right to practise her traditional beliefs.

Gogo Maweni is facing more questions after a scene from her show Thokoza Gogo was shared online.

The scene shows a pig wearing women's underwear. Some viewers believe the underwear belonged to a woman who had a relationship with the partner of one of Maweni's clients.

The photo was shared by a user on X, who wrote: "Witchcraft live in HD. Maweni is bewitching a woman who slept with someone's husband and left her lingerie."

The post caused a lot of talk online. Some people believe Maweni is using witchcraft, but she has always said she is a traditional healer, not a witch.

Many people are divided. Some say Maweni is using dramatic scenes to stay in the public eye. Others say she should be allowed to practise her culture without judgement.

Some even blamed the woman in question, saying the underwear was the reason for the ritual.

Others mentioned Maweni's past, including court cases and arguments on social media.