South Africa: Police Kill Six Alleged Extortionists in Eastern Cape Shootout

Six suspected extortionists were killed in a R61 highway shootout after opening fire on police officers near Mthatha.

Five other suspects were also killed in separate KwaZulu-Natal shootouts with police in recent days.

Six men suspected of extortion were killed in a shootout with police on the R61 between Mthatha and Ngcobo on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said officers were acting on information when they tried to stop a suspicious vehicle at about 5:30pm.

But instead of stopping, the suspects got out of their car and opened fire on the police officers.

"The officers returned fire in self-defence," said Gantana.

All six suspects were killed at the scene. Their names have not yet been released.

Police found guns at the scene, which will be sent for ballistic testing to see if they were used in other crimes.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has taken over the investigation, as happens in all police shootings.

Just days earlier, five other suspects were also killed in shootouts with police in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.

In the first incident, police tracked down a wanted murder suspect on the Etafuleni main road. He opened fire on officers and was shot dead. He was carrying an illegal gun.

In a separate incident the same day, four suspects believed to be behind a series of murders and robberies in Inanda were also killed in a shootout.

Police found three guns with their serial numbers scratched off at that scene.