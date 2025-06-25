South Africa: Police Kill Six Alleged Extortionists in Eastern Cape Shootout

24 June 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • Six suspected extortionists were killed in a R61 highway shootout after opening fire on police officers near Mthatha.
  • Five other suspects were also killed in separate KwaZulu-Natal shootouts with police in recent days.

Six men suspected of extortion were killed in a shootout with police on the R61 between Mthatha and Ngcobo on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said officers were acting on information when they tried to stop a suspicious vehicle at about 5:30pm.

But instead of stopping, the suspects got out of their car and opened fire on the police officers.

"The officers returned fire in self-defence," said Gantana.

All six suspects were killed at the scene. Their names have not yet been released.

Police found guns at the scene, which will be sent for ballistic testing to see if they were used in other crimes.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has taken over the investigation, as happens in all police shootings.

Just days earlier, five other suspects were also killed in shootouts with police in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.

In the first incident, police tracked down a wanted murder suspect on the Etafuleni main road. He opened fire on officers and was shot dead. He was carrying an illegal gun.

In a separate incident the same day, four suspects believed to be behind a series of murders and robberies in Inanda were also killed in a shootout.

Police found three guns with their serial numbers scratched off at that scene.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.