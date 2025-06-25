Kenya: FKF Pl Conquers Police FC, Bullets Honoured As Great Kenyan Ambassadors

Nairobi — Police FC and their female counterparts, Bullets, have been lauded as great ambassadors of the nation by President William Ruto, who hosted them at the State House on Tuesday for breakfast after their League successes.

Police FC stormed to its maiden Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title after lifting the trophy on Sunday during the conclusion of the 2024-25 season with a 1-1 draw at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

The law enforcers topped the league with 65 points, six ahead of reigning and record champions Gor Mahia, who had to settle for second place and miss out on the title for the first time since 2022.

Bullets, on the other hand, continued their dominance in the FKF Women's Premier League, clinching the title with 43 points, two ahead of second-placed Ulinzi Starlets.

President Ruto congratulated both teams for their outstanding performances and praised their role as ambassadors of the National Police Service and Kenyan sports.

"Let me take this opportunity to say congratulations to Kenya Police Bullets and Kenya Police FC for the very well-deserved win in the Premier League, both for women's football and men's football," the Head of State said.

"I want to say congratulations, and it is a very proud moment for me to receive you here at the State House. I had to postpone the cabinet to do this because this is important. Kenya is a great sporting nation, and the Kenya Police is an incubator for sports."

He added: "It is significant that we are meeting this morning so that we can appreciate what the Kenya Police Service is doing, not only for our security but also for our sports, and being the greatest ambassadors for our nation."