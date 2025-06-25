Kenya: Catholic Bishops Decry Disregard for Human Life, Civic Freedoms

NAIROBI — The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has expressed concern over what it calls growing disregard for human life, civic freedoms, and justice in the recent past evidenced through mysterious disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and violent intimidation.

The prelates in a statement indicated that the incidents have become too common and called for urgent national action to halt what they described as a deepening moral crisis.

KCCB decried the increasing cases of mysterious disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and violent intimidation, calling for a return to the rule of law and accountability.

"We are deeply concerned about the growing devaluation of human life in our country," read the statement in part. "These are not merely names. These are our brothers, sisters, priests, sons, daughters, and friends who deserved protection and justice."

The bishops cited the deaths of Father John Mayena, Father Alois Bette, Albert Ojwang, and the police shooting of Boniface Kariuki as shocking examples of a broken system.

Likewise, the bishops called for immediate, independent investigations into all reported killings and abductions, stating the state must acknowledge its role and act to bring perpetrators to justice.

They urged the government to uphold the Constitution, empower oversight bodies, and ensure that law enforcement does not become a tool of fear.

The bishops warned that the nation risks drifting toward chaos when the rule of law is violated and youth are silenced.

Their statement comes on the back of the planned demonstration tomorrow in commemoration of June 25, 2024, where more than 60 youths were killed by police at the height of the contentious 20204 Finance Bill.