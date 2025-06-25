Kenya: Commuters Forced to Walk As Police Erect Roadblocks Along Key City Entry Roads

Nairobi — Matatus have been blocked from entering Nairobi's Central Business District, with police setting up multiple roadblocks on key access roads, forcing commuters to walk into the city centre.

On Thika Superhighway, matatus are being turned back at the Ngara footbridge near Guru Nanak Hospital.

Along Kiambu Road, drop-offs are happening at Muthaiga C, while Limuru Road has been sealed off at the Gigiri-Gachie interchange.

Jogoo Road has two police roadblocks -- at Hamza Stage and Shauri Moyo -- redirecting PSVs.

On Waiyaki Way, matatus are terminating at the Kangemi Flyover, with police monitoring movement as residents trek into town.