New York and Luanda — Today at the Corporate Council on Africa's 17th U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Luanda, Angola, representatives from the Angolan government and New York-based energy investor HYDRO-LINK signed a memorandum of understanding to build a 1,150-kilometer (720 miles), $1.5 billion electricity transmission line between Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The signing was also witnessed by representatives from the US Government. Yesterday, HYDRO- LINK also signed an MoU with Swiss-based Mitrelli Group, which has joined as a major investor and partner, bringing decades of experience in Angola to help deliver the project.

Mining and processing operations in mineral-rich DRC are frequently hampered by unreliable power supply and electricity shortages. The new transmission line, scheduled for completion in 2029, will connect hydropower sites in Angola, which enjoys a surplus of energy at its hydroelectric power plants, to the critical mineral mines in Southeastern DRC's energy-hungry Copperbelt region.

In attendance at the signing were U.S. Senior Advisor for Africa Massad Boulos; Arlindo Bota, Secretary of State for Energy, Noah Zaring, Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy to Angola, Mauro Martins, Administrator for Market Operations and Regulatory Affairs for RNT, Angola's state-owned National Transmission Network who signed on behalf of the Ministry of Energy & Water; Paul Hinks, Chairman and CEO of HYDRO-LINK; and Rodrigo Manso, CEO of Mitrelli.

The MoU signals a renewed interest from the U.S. government and U.S. companies for investing in Africa. But as HYDRO-LINK CEO & Chairman Paul Hinks notes, the line will serve both African and American strategic interests:

"The transmission line will promote regional energy integration, provide energy security to the DRC, support the development of industrial hubs for local manufacturing and mineral processing, and create thousands of local construction jobs. While primarily designed to power mining operations, the line will also connect to load centers in both Angola and the DRC supplying much-needed electricity for public use."

Haim, Taib, Founder and President of Menomadin and Mitrelli Group said: "This partnership with HYDRO- LINK is a strategic move to jointly advance regional economy and reflects our long-standing commitment to sustainable development in Africa. Beyond enabling trade and industrial growth, we believe infrastructure must serve the people, ensuring that energy access empowers communities, supports local development and creates new opportunities for the millions living along this vital route in Angola."

The agreement is the second of two foundational MoU's signed at the summit that will underpin investment in the new power transmission line. Additionally, HYDRO-LINK also signed an MoU with Sargent & Lundy, a global leader in engineering and design for the power industry, who will provide Owners Engineer and Independent Engineering services.

About The Ministry of Energy and Water of Angola

The Ministry of Energy and Water, abbreviated MINEA, is the Assistant Ministerial Department of the President of the Republic of Angola, whose purpose is to propose the formulation, conduct, execution and control of the Executive's policy in the areas of energy, water and sanitation.

About HYDRO-LINK

HYDRO-LINK is a Special Purpose Company and investment vehicle created to deliver a landmark $1.2 billion energy infrastructure project between Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Backed by leading power engineering firms with decades of experience in Africa and other emerging markets, HYDRO-LINK is developing a high-voltage transmission line of over 1,100 kilometers to deliver excess hydropower from Angola's Kwanza River to major mining operations in the DRC. The project will also supply electricity to businesses and underserved communities along the route, supporting inclusive growth and regional development through sustainable energy access. Learn more at hydro-link.us

About Mitrelli

Mitrelli, a Swiss-based international company, with more than a decade of profound impact and over 100 national-scale projects across the continent, is committed to driving sustainable economic and social growth. Through strategic partnerships with African governments, financial institutions, and communities, we provide transformative, turnkey solutions supported by diverse funding models that support the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We deliver customized solutions across six sectors – urbanization, water & food security, energy, education, healthcare, and technology – transforming millions of lives. With 10 locations across 4 continents, Mitrelli fosters local employment, domestic sourcing, and collaboration to build a more sustainable tomorrow. For more information, visit www.mitrelli.com and follow Mitrelli on LinkedIn .

About Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy is one of the world's longest-standing full-service architect engineering firms. Founded in 1891, the firm is a global leader in power, energy and decarbonization with expertise in grid modernization, renewable energy, energy storage, nuclear power, conventional power, environmental services, carbon capture and hydrogen. Sargent & Lundy delivers comprehensive project services – from consulting, design and implementation to construction management, commissioning and operations/maintenance – with an emphasis on quality and safety. The firm serves public and private clients in the power, energy, gas distribution, industrial and government sectors. For more information, visit sargentlundy.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn .

Potential communities and mining areas targeted:

Angola: Saurimo, Cuango, Lucapa, Luena, and numerous mines.

DRC: Dilolo, Kisenge, and Kolwezi and numerous mines.

Technical specifications: