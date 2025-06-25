Uganda: Kadaga Nominated, Vows to Complete Plans for Jinja International Airport

Kampala — First Deputy Prime Minister and longtime legislator Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has been duly nominated to contest as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for the Kamuli District Woman MP seat in the party's internal elections. Kadaga, who was accompanied by hundreds of supporters and nominators, was nominated on Wednesday in Kampala by the NRM Electoral Commission led by Dr. Tanga Odoi.

Following her nomination, Kadaga appealed to voters to support her re-election bid, stating that she is seeking another term to complete several development projects she has spearheaded over her 30-year political career. She pointed to the ongoing construction of Jinja Airport, which she says is on track to attain international airport status within the next three to four years.

Kadaga also highlighted major infrastructure gaps, particularly the Great Buwenda-Mbulamuti Road via Iringa and the non-operational water ferries, which she promised to push into full functionality. She noted that the effort to make water transport operational in her constituency has taken over three decades and that success is now in sight.

Kadaga also referenced the proposed nuclear power plant in Buyende District, pledging to ensure that local communities benefit from the project. She said she wants to be involved in the compensation process and help address environmental concerns.

In addition, she proposed the establishment of an educational institution offering certificates and diplomas in nuclear-related studies to empower local youth and ensure they benefit from the plant. Kadaga affirmed her commitment to the broader NRM manifesto, which she said will be unveiled soon.

She also announced that she will return next week for nomination as the NRM National Vice Chairperson (Female)--a position she has actively lobbied for. Kadaga, who now serves as Minister for East African Affairs, has previously served as Deputy Speaker of Parliament for 10 years and as Speaker for another 10 years, making her one of Uganda's longest-serving MPs.

Meanwhile, State Minister for People with Disabilities Hellen Grace Asamo was also nominated to contest as a Member of Parliament representing the Special Interest Group for Persons with Disabilities. She said her campaign will align with the NRM's four core principles of patriotism, Pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation, and democracy.

Asamo pledged to champion inclusive policies for persons with disabilities in all government programs under the National Development Plan. Other notable nominees included retired Colonel Elijah Elimu, who is contesting for LC5 Chairperson in Kaberamaido District. Agnes Kirabo Nantongo, the outgoing Central Youth MP, is now running for Luwero District Woman MP.

Oliver Mutesi was nominated for Buwekula County in Mubende District, while incumbent MP Idd Isabirye is seeking re-election for Bunya South Constituency. In Mbarara District, former Electoral Commission Returning Officer Dan Kamusiime Ruhemba was nominated for LC5 Chairperson. Also nominated was Hellen Nakeeya, a vendor from Lukaaya, who arrived with dozens of vendors dressed in blue bibs, carrying posters of her holding various beverages.

She was cheered in with drums and chants before being nominated for the Kalungu District Woman MP race. Speaking to the press, NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi outlined the nomination process for Central Executive Committee (CEC) members, which will run from June 26 to June 30, 2025. He said parish and sub-county registers are already complete, and the party primaries are scheduled for July 16.

Dr. Odoi added that preparations are underway for the NRM National Delegates Conference, scheduled to take place between July 22 and 26, 2025. During this conference, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is expected to be nominated as the NRM presidential flag bearer for the 2026 general elections. As of June 24, 2025, a total of 1,910 individuals had been nominated to contest for various positions within the NRM internal structures, including district chairpersons, parliamentary seats, and mayoral races.