Egypt: President El-Sisi Exchanges Greetings With Arab, Islamic Leaders On New Hijri Year

25 June 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi exchanged on Wednesday, 25 June 2025 greetings with presidents, kings and princes of Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion of the New Hijri Year 1447.

In the greetings cables, President El- Sisi wished all the best for Arab and Islamic leaders, voicing hope to achieve more peace and prosperity in the Islamic word in the New Hijri Year.

The president also sent cables of greetings to Egyptians abroad that were forwarded by the Egyptian consulates and embassies worldwide.

Meanwhile, the president received cables of greetings on the same occasion from senior state officials who wished Egypt more development and prosperity.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.