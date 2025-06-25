Egypt: President El-Sisi Exchanges Greetings With Arab, Islamic Leaders On New Hijri Year

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi exchanged on Wednesday, 25 June 2025 greetings with presidents, kings and princes of Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion of the New Hijri Year 1447.

In the greetings cables, President El- Sisi wished all the best for Arab and Islamic leaders, voicing hope to achieve more peace and prosperity in the Islamic word in the New Hijri Year.

The president also sent cables of greetings to Egyptians abroad that were forwarded by the Egyptian consulates and embassies worldwide.

Meanwhile, the president received cables of greetings on the same occasion from senior state officials who wished Egypt more development and prosperity.