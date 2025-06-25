Egypt: FM, Greek Counterpart Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration Badr Abdelatty commended the historical ties between Egypt and Greece and the momentum witnessed in bilateral relations across various fields, which culminated in upgrading relations to a strategic partnership in May during President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's visit to Greece.

This came during a phone call which Abdelatty with his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis on Wednesday25/6/2025

The talks tackled ways to develop the distinguished bilateral relations between the two friendly countries as well as the latest regional developments.

Abdelatty voiced hope to proceed with efforts to bolster bilateral ties in various fields.

Meanwhile, the two ministers welcomed the ceasefire agreement announced yesterday by US President Donald Trump between Iran and Israel.

They emphasized the necessity for both parties to adhere to the agreement to contain the escalation witnessed in the region in recent days.

They highlighted the importance of opening the way for political and diplomatic tracks.

The ministers also exchanged views on the latest developments in Libya.

Abdelatty accentuated the importance of maintaining security and stability in Libya, and respecting its unity and territorial integrity.

He stressed the necessity of holding parliamentary and presidential elections simultaneously in addition to dismantling armed militias, thus contributing to restoring security and stability in Libya.