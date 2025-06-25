Egypt: Cabinet Holds Its Weekly Meeting to Discuss Important Topics

25 June 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli chaired the government's meeting in New Alamein on Wednesday 25/6/2025 to discuss a number of political, economic, and social files.

The meeting reviews ways to effectively implement presidential directives assigned to the government, ensuring they are carried out in a timely and optimal manner.

During the meeting, the cabinet discusses several key topics, including the premier's chairmanship of the Crisis Committee meeting, as well as following up on the president's instructions to meet citizens' needs, intensify efforts to curb inflation, and continue increasing spending on the healthcare, education, and social protection sectors.

Other priorities include monitoring markets, ensuring the availability of food supplies, and pushing forward with national projects across Egypt's governorates.

The meeting also tackles efforts to expand social protection, care for the most vulnerable citizens, and advance education, healthcare, comprehensive development, investment, export growth, and localization of industries.

