Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With Iranian President Pezeshkian

25 June 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke on Wednesday 25/6/2025 by phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi expressed Egypt's absolute rejection of the recent Iranian missile attack targeting the State of Qatar.

The President emphasized Egypt's condemnation of any actions that infringe upon the sovereignty of states, particularly Arab and Islamic countries.

President El-Sisi welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, affirming the importance of underpinning and adhering to this agreement, in light of the regional escalation that almost plunged the region into widespread chaos and violence.

The call also reviewed Egypt's intensive efforts and contacts over the past days with various concerned parties, mainly the United States, to curb the escalation and restore calm and stability to the region.

The call underscored Egypt's continued endeavors to exert all necessary efforts to solidify the ceasefire agreement.

The two presidents concurred that the current delicate and sensitive phase necessitates advancing comprehensive political solutions and adopting approaches that consider the various dimensions related to regional security.

Both Presidents also reiterated the significance of resuming negotiations on the nuclear program between Washington and Tehran and the indispensability to address concerns related to nuclear non-proliferation, in addition to advocating the establishment of a Middle East Weapons of Mass Destruction-Free Zone.

The Iranian president expressed his gratitude and appreciation to President El-Sisi, valuing Egypt's wise and supportive stances for restoring stability in the region, and the efforts to prevent bloodshed among all parties.

Presidency

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.