Africa: Kanzari - Club World Cup Exit Will Shape Esperance's Future

Esperance coach Maher Kanzari says his side achieved what they came for at the FIFA Club World Cup - experience and growth - despite their campaign ending in a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Speaking after the Group D loss at Lincoln Financial Field, the Tunisian coach highlighted a lack of concentration during key moments as the main reason for their downfall, but insisted his squad leaves stronger and better equipped for future challenges.

"We played the first 45 minutes very well, but we forgot about stoppage time," said Kanzari.

"That moment cost us. The free-kick goal just before the break changed everything, and the second goal followed quickly because our focus dropped again. That decided the game."

The defeat confirmed Esperance's exit from the tournament, finishing third in the group behind Chelsea and Flamengo.

Yet, Al-Kanzari was adamant that the Club World Cup had fulfilled its purpose for his team.

"Our experience in the tournament was very beneficial. That was our goal from the beginning - to gain something meaningful from this opportunity.

"It's true we hoped to beat Chelsea and go through, but football has its realities. The quality difference matters."

Despite the result, Esperance's tactical organisation in the early stages impressed many, with the North African side showing resilience and ambition against one of Europe's top clubs.

Kanzari believes those positives will remain long after the tournament ends.

"We created chances, especially on the counter-attack. Tactically, we were solid," he added.

"But at this level, mistakes are punished. That's why playing against these big teams is so important for us."

Esperance's elimination may sting, but the journey itself marks another chapter in Tunisian football's long-standing tradition of excellence on the continental stage.

For Kanzari, the lessons learned could spark greater ambition in both domestic and CAF competitions.

"Playing against world-class opposition gives our players confidence. This experience will help them improve individually and collectively," he concluded.

"We've taken a step forward. Now we go home and continue building."