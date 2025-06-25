Africa: Esperance Exit Club World Cup After Defeat to Chelsea

25 June 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Tunisian giants Esperance saw their FIFA Club World Cup journey come to an end after a clinical 3-0 defeat to English side Chelsea on Tuesday night.

In a match where the North Africans needed a win to advance from Group D, two goals in first-half stoppage time by the Premier League side dismantled their hopes, despite a spirited showing that carried the ambition of an entire continent.

Esperance, who had kept Chelsea at bay for 45 minutes, crumbled just before the interval.

A pinpoint chipped free-kick from Enzo Fernandez found Tosin Adarabioyo, whose header broke the deadlock.

Moments later, Liam Delap doubled the lead, capitalising on a lapse in concentration to slot home Chelsea's second.

The second half offered little comfort. Chelsea, already assured of progress with a draw, introduced a host of young talents, including winger Tyrique George, who rifled in a stoppage-time third to underline their dominance.

Yet, this scoreline fails to capture the early moments of defiance from the Tunisian side.

Goalkeeper Bechir Ben Said made a string of saves to deny Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez, while Yassine Meriah produced a crucial goal-line clearance to momentarily keep Esperance's hopes alive.

The defeat confirms Esperance's third-place finish in Group D, behind leaders Flamengo and Chelsea.

Their early exit may sting, but their tactical bravery and organised structure showed why North African clubs remain continental powerhouses.

For Esperance - one of Africa's most storied clubs - this was less about the result and more about learning, growth, and gaining exposure on the global stage.

Coach Maher Kanzari had earlier emphasised that "our goal was to gain experience from this competition," and those words now carry deeper meaning.

Esperance return home with valuable lessons and the pride of representing African football on one of the game's biggest platforms.

