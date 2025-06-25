Africa: CAR Begin Historic CHAN Journey With 30-Man Provisional Squad

The Central African Republic (CAR) have named a 30-man provisional squad and launched intensive preparations for their historic debut at the TotalEnergies 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), marking a new chapter in the country's footballing story.

Led by coach Eloge Enza, the Fauves de Bas-Oubangui are undergoing rigorous daily training sessions at the Barthelemy Boganda Stadium in Bangui, with a double session scheduled every day.

The squad is made up entirely of locally based players - a key requirement of the CHAN tournament.

In a passionate address at the dawn of training, Central African Football Federation (FCF) President Célestin Yanindji called on the team to carry the pride of the nation. "This is not just football.

It is an extraordinary adventure to represent your country," he declared, rallying the players to fight for the flag and write their names into the annals of African football.

"Behind every dribble, pass, and goal are thousands of supporters who believe in you. Stay focused. Stay united. Victory is our mission," Yanindji said.

The 2024 CHAN, scheduled for August 2025 across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, is Africa's premier competition for players active in their domestic leagues.

For the Central African Republic, this marks their first appearance in the competition, a landmark moment.

Drawn into Group B, the RCA will face formidable opposition including hosts Tanzania, as well as Madagascar, Mauritania, and Burkina Faso - all CHAN veterans with significant tournament experience.

Preparation for the squad will be in two phases: three weeks of home training in Bangui followed by two weeks abroad, including three international friendly matches yet to be officially announced.

The goal is not only to fine-tune tactics and fitness but also to build mental toughness and cohesion in a team mostly untested at this level.

Coach Enza, a respected figure in Central African football, has placed strong emphasis on physical conditioning, tactical discipline, and unity.

The inclusion of exciting young talents like striker Nze Ronaldo and midfielder Galabazi Angelo underlines the balance between raw potential and experience in the squad.

With the nation rallying behind them, the players are not only chasing CHAN qualification glory - they are carrying the dreams of a football-loving people desperate for continental recognition.

The road to August will be long and demanding, but for the Central African Republic, the CHAN is more than a competition. It is a symbol of progress, pride, and a rare opportunity to inspire hope through the beautiful game.

Full Provisional Squad - Central African Republic (CHAN 2024)

Goalkeepers:

Abimala Maurille

Amalimoto Bonarges

Ngarssouma Saturnin

Ganazou Thibaut Fulgence

Defenders:

Nangbema Benjamin

Souango Michael

Basset Cherubin

Tongba Ismaël

Yangao Michael

Beito Rufus

Kokpapa Cyrille

Kaimba Stéphane

Miambaye Fourdeau

Midfielders:

Yangana Arnold

Ndokomandji Melki

Monguide Ghislain

Galabazi Angelo

Guesset Donald

Tchibinda Sidney

Gbenou Boris

Guiakoue Saul

Forwards:

Kaya Loïc Tonner

Fayanga Yan

Kogbeto Dimitri

Zoumarra Ange Elysée

Guindjipou Vianney

Mokonou Delphin

Nze Ronaldo

Momi Hilaire