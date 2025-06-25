South Africa: SA's G20 Presidency Should Focus On Humanity's Most Pressing Challenges, Says UN Resident Coordinator

As South Africa's Group of 20 (G20) Presidency approaches its final six months, the focus should be on fostering multilateral cooperation and finding collective solutions to humanity's most pressing challenges.

According to the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in South Africa, Nelson Muffuh, the world's major economies should aim to develop innovative approaches to complex global issues related to poverty, unemployment, and sustainable development.

"The countries that carry the economy of the world must come together and find each other and resolve some of the challenges.

"They need to agree on some of the common solutions they can advance to resolve issues of inequalities, poverty, unemployment, governance, and trade. So, I think group, which is often referred to as a 'ginger group', is really an important platform as part of the wider multilateral system which the UN embodies."

Muffuh was speaking to SAnews during the third Sherpa meeting of the G20, which began on Wednesday.

The Sun City Convention Centre in the North West was filled with representatives from the world's largest economies and organisations as Zane Dangor, the Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation and South Africa's G20 Sherpa, delivered his opening remarks.

Muffuh believes that South Africa's G20 Presidency is making significant progress in addressing global challenges, with an emphasis on promoting solidarity, equality, and sustainability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Halfway through its Presidency, the country has already held 70 out of a planned 132 meetings across various working groups, focusing on critical issues affecting the international community.

"So, we need to look at where we're with regards to the momentum towards achieving some of the envisaged outcomes around reform of the international financial architecture, capitalisation of the multilateral development banks, financing for the SDGs [Sustainable Developmental Goals] and financing for climate action, Just Energy Transition, the tackling of inequalities. A lot of these issues have been discussed extensively," he told SAnews.

According to the UN official, the Presidency should strengthen multilateral cooperation as global tensions hinder collective progress.

"We're not on track to achieve the outcomes of the Sustainable Development Goals, for example. So, I think the focus really should be on ensuring we do not lose track, despite the concerns, despite the intentions to still find ways of coming together, find each other, and common ground to make progress."

A central theme emerging from meetings is the urgent need to overcome geopolitical divisions and work collaboratively on pressing global challenges.

Despite ongoing tensions, including notable absences like the United States, Muffuh said the G20 remains committed to creating a platform for constructive dialogue and finding common solutions.

He believes that the upcoming international gatherings, such as the Financing for Development Conference, the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30 Summit), and the UN General Assembly, will create additional opportunities to enhance the G20's collaborative efforts and advocate for meaningful global progress.