Liberia: Current Nat'l ID Card 'Could Undermine Nat'l Security'

Eddie D. Jarwolo, Executive Director of Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, has raised serious concerns about the current state of Liberia's National Identification (ID) Card system, calling for an immediate overhaul to enhance its security, quality, and credibility.

In a strongly worded public statement, Jarwolo welcomed the idea of a national ID system but criticized the present card as substandard and lacking critical security features. He warned that if not addressed urgently, the deficiencies in the ID card system could pose a threat to national security and undermine the integrity of future elections.

"The National Identification card is a fantastic idea, but because it contains citizens' data, it must be secure and of high quality," Jarwolo said. "The current national identity card is low-quality and, if we're not careful, could undermine national security and electoral integrity in the future."

Jarwolo recommended that the Liberian government completely redesign the national ID card, integrating modern security elements to protect personal information and build public trust. He emphasized the need for multi-layered protection technologies that are now standard in many other countries in West Africa.

"I will suggest the government start over and redesign all ID cards with multiple security features," he advised. "Fingerprints, facial recognition, a chip inside the card, and visual security features like machine-readable districts and counties and micro-holographic stamps should all be included."

He pointed to neighboring countries such as Ghana and Nigeria, where ID cards contain embedded chips and advanced biometric features, offering a model that Liberia can learn from.

To ensure a successful transition, Jarwolo proposed that the Liberian government seek technical support from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and coordinate with key national institutions like the National Identification Registry (NIR) and the National Elections Commission (NEC).

"The government should request ECOWAS for technical assistance so that it can collaborate with the NIR and NEC to create a better system and design to guarantee quality and protection," he said.

Recognizing the economic challenges facing many Liberians, Jarwolo also recommended that the government subsidize the cost of the new ID card rollout during the initial phase.

"To expedite the system and process, the government should cover the cost of the initial national identification cards and allow citizens to pay for subsequent renewals," he proposed.

Jarwolo's comments come at a time when concerns are growing about digital security, voter registration integrity, and data protection across the country. With Liberia preparing for future electoral processes and seeking to modernize its governance systems, his call for reform is likely to resonate with both policymakers and civil society actors.

As one of the country's leading civic voices, Jarwolo's recommendations could influence national debate and drive reforms aimed at strengthening the country's digital identity infrastructure.

On Monday, June 23, the Government issued an immediate suspension of the process and paused the enforcement of Executive Order No. 147, which had made the biometric ID mandatory for accessing public and financial services.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), in collaboration with the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) and the National Identification Registry (NIR), cited administrative concerns as the basis for the decision. The move comes amid growing public frustration over technical delays, long queues, and reports of irregularities at registration centers.

"The issuance of the National Identification Cards is hereby suspended with immediate effect for administrative reasons," MICAT said in the statement, instructing all public social service providers to comply accordingly.

The suspension also affects the enforcement of Executive Order 147, signed by President Joseph Boakai in April 2025. That order had required the use of the National ID Card to access a wide range of services, including opening bank accounts, registering SIM cards, and receiving public benefits. As of Monday, commercial banks, mobile operators, and government service providers have been directed to relax those requirements and accept alternative forms of identification.

With the ID issuance now halted, the government has effectively placed on hold the nationwide enforcement that had been scheduled to go into full effect by August 31, 2025. That deadline is now irrelevant, as the infrastructure necessary to support mass enrollment remains inadequate.

The decision follows months of operational setbacks. In Monrovia and across several counties, citizens reported long wait times, frequent technical malfunctions, andallegations of briberyat enrollment centers. The issues were particularly acute in rural and remote areas, where many complained of inaccessible registration sites and a lack of clear communication from authorities.

The public backlash had grown in recent weeks, with lawmakers and civil society organizations calling for government intervention. Legislators had specifically urged the administration to waive the US$5 ID card fee, arguing that it imposed an undue burden on low-income citizens already struggling with economic hardship.

MICAT's latest directive is being viewed as a response to that mounting pressure, both from within the government and from the general public. No timeline has been given for when the suspension might be lifted or when the system will be ready for full implementation.

Until further notice, public and private institutions are expected to operate with greater flexibility by accepting existing identification documents in lieu of the national biometric ID.