Liberia: GAC Audit Report Links Weah's Former Minister to Questionable LTA Payments

A special audit by the General Auditing Commission (GAC) has flagged serious financial irregularities involving Liberia's Telecommunication Authority (LTA) and links former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, G. Wesseh Blamo, to the disbursement of nearly half a million U.S. dollars and over L$262 million under the Liberia Digital Transformation Project (LDTP).

The audit, which covered the period from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2023, found that on June 16, 2023, Minister Blamo directed the LTA to fund the LDTP. The project, a flagship initiative aimed at modernizing digital infrastructure and public services, was initially implemented by TAMMA Corporation. Later, on September 20, 2023, Blamo instructed the LTA to add another company, 231 DATA Incorporated, as an implementing entity.

Based on those directives, the LTA, then led by Acting Chairperson Ewina, transferred US$450,000 and L$262,844,500 into the LDTP account for distribution to TAMMA and 231 DATA. The audit also revealed that an additional US$440,000 and L$262 million were paid directly to these entities from the project account.

Though the report did not accuse the then-suspended Acting LTA Chairperson Abdullah Kamara--who was CEO of TAMMA Corporation at the time--of wrongdoing, it raised red flags about procedural and oversight failures under his watch. The GAC noted, "There was no evidence of a contract signed under the LDTP with TAMMA Corporation and 231 DATA Incorporated that implemented the project, neither was there a project document... showing the scope, timeline of activities, possible impact and outcomes, budget, and work plan."

The GAC also found no documentation explaining how TAMMA and 231 DATA were selected for the project. "Evidence of the procurement process... was never made available," the report said. Furthermore, there were no verifiable activity reports from either company to substantiate the work they were paid to perform. While TAMMA Corporation claimed it had been directed to turn over the project to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the GAC noted that there was "no evidence of such communication including turnover notes and lists of assets."

The audit concluded that these gaps compromised transparency and accountability, and recommended that LTA management provide clear justification for the disbursements. It called on management to produce proper project documentation, including contracts, work plans, and completion reports for all contractors. "Management should also account for asset turnover from TAMMA Corporation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports which were not made available for our physical verification exercise," the report noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The GAC further advised that moving forward, all contracts should be supported by detailed project documents and clearly defined deliverables. It urged periodic monitoring and evaluation of contractor performance and full documentation of activities to ensure value for money.

In response to the audit findings, the LTA admitted that payments had been made without proper documentation. However, it defended its actions, stating that the Office of the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs had directed the LTA to expedite the implementation of the LDTP due to its "critical national importance."

The LTA explained that, although formal contracts were not in place at the time, "interim agreements were made outlining the scope of works, deliverables and timelines." These agreements, they said, were reflected in invoices submitted by the partners and served as temporary substitutes.

The agency also claimed that it took steps to retrospectively formalize documentation and mitigate risks by selecting vendors with a "proven track record and established reputation in digital transformation."

While the LTA maintains that it acted in good faith under urgent instructions from the Executive Mansion, the GAC audit paints a troubling picture of weak internal controls, lack of due diligence, and opaque procurement practices under the previous administration.