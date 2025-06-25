Liberia: Victims of Kpotomai Massacre Memorialized

In a solemn and emotional ceremony, the people of Lofa County graced the dedication of a newly constructed memorial site in honor of 35 victims who were allegedly brutally massacred by ULIMO-K rebels in Kpotomai Town during Liberia's civil war on June 20, 1993.

The initiative, led by the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) and funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), marks a significant step toward healing, reconciliation, and remembrance.

The event brought together survivors, families of the victims, local citizens, civil society organization (CSO) leaders, and county officials, who described the dedication as a powerful milestone in recognizing the pain of the past and fostering unity and dignity for those lost.

"We are all victims of the war. We must ensure that this ugly story is never repeated," Voinjama District Commissioner David Mawolo said at the ceremony. "We must put mechanisms in place to maintain peace and reconciliation so that future generations never experience this again."

To improve and preserve the site, Commissioner Mawolo recommended the installation of solar lighting, road paving, the construction of a secure fence, and the addition of restroom facilities to make the site more accessible and tourist-friendly.

The Commissioner expressed appreciation to UNDP and INCHR for their humanitarian efforts and urged the community to take full ownership of the project.

One of the survivors of the 1993 massacre, Mr. Albert Jallah Yorkor, who is also the town chief of Kpotomai, pledged on behalf of the town to preserve and maintain the site for generations to come.

"That day, the rebels entered our town, gathered everyone into the Palava Hall, selected some of us, and took us to the slaughterhouse where many were killed and buried in the mass grave," Chief Yorkor recounted with grief. He described the massacre as a lasting memory and a stark reminder of the consequences of violence.

Chief Yorkor called for full reconciliation and urged Liberians to uphold the rule of law and avoid taking justice into their own hands to prevent the recurrence of such atrocities.

Kpakamai Clan Chairlady, Madam Saybah Gemmeh, appealed to UNDP and INCHR for continued support to help communities recover from the trauma of the war and to ensure that they are remembered to the end.

CSO Council Chair Mohammed Kamara vowed to continue working with development and human rights partners to promote the progress and well-being of the people.

"This memorial is tangible evidence to Liberia that war is the worst thing that has ever happened in our country," Kamara emphasized.

UNDP Deputy Head of Programs, Louise Kuupel, reaffirmed his organization's commitment to supporting both national and community-level efforts to sustain peace in Liberia.

"It is traumatic to see loved ones killed without provocation," said Kuupel. "We are doing this not to seek revenge, but to ensure that nothing ever causes us to repeat our past. Our goal is to build a Liberia where everyone can coexist in peace and harmony."

On behalf of UNDP, Kuupel expressed heartfelt gratitude to the youth and citizens for their contributions to the project and extended condolences to the victims' families, urging them to find space in their hearts to forgive.

Also speaking at the event, INCHR Director for Planning, Mr. Bah-Wah Brownell, reiterated the commission's commitment to addressing the wounds of the war through reparations and memorialization.

"Yesterday marked 32 years since the massacre," Brownell reflected. "These innocent people were wrongly killed. This memorial will serve in their honor, providing a place for reflection and remembrance."

He further vowed to fully implement the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) to foster a peaceful and inclusive society, emphasizing that such violence, which claimed an estimated 25,000 lives, must never happen again.

The memorial in Kpotomai Town is one of several sites planned across the country as part of the TRC's recommendations. The goal is to give families a place to reflect and lay flowers during national decoration days in honor of loved ones lost in mass killings during the civil war.

The memorial stands not only as a symbol of the past but also as a beacon of hope and unity for Liberia's future.