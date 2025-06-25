Liberia: Nasscorp @50 - Decades of Service to the People

The National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) is gearing up to celebrate its 50th anniversary in July 2025. Since its establishment in 1975, NASSCORP has been dedicated to providing social security protection to employees in Liberia's public and private sectors.

Through programs like the Employment Injury Scheme (EIS) and the National Pension Scheme (NPS), the institution has made significant contributions to the country's socio-economic development by disbursing millions in benefits, supporting infrastructure projects, and fostering job creation.

Over the years, NASSCORP has undertaken various initiatives to empower citizens and enhance healthcare access, including investments in rural and urban development, infrastructure projects, and disaster response efforts.

Milestones and Impact

Since its inception, NASSCORP has contributed significantly to Liberia's socio-economic development. The Corporation has disbursed millions of dollars in benefits, lifted thousands out of poverty, and fostered infrastructure development. Through its investment strategies, NASSCORP continues to create a business- friendly environment conducive to job creation, essential for lasting peace and economic stability.

The National Social Security and Welfare Corporation of Liberia has undertaken several initiatives to empower citizens and distribute millions of dollars through its programs between 2017 and 2021.The renovation of the operating theater at the John F. Kennedy Center and supplying surgical browns accessories, providing uniforms and paying tuition fees for disadvantaged adolescent girls attending schools in and around Monrovia, Supplying safe drinking water to hospitals and rehabilitation centers, as well the donation of 50,000 notebooks to the Ministry of education to support students in need.

Under the leadership of Director General Hon. Dewitt von Ballmoos, NASSCORP has, in the last five years alone, paid US$69, 474,128.99 in benefits to 15,602 beneficiaries under both the EIS and NPS programs.

Infrastructure Development

NASSCORP has been actively involved in rural and urban development by acquiring properties in strategic locations such as Monrovia, Buchanan, Kakata, Tubmanburg, and Voinjama. Notable projects include a fully furnished 10-bedroom regional office and guest facility in Kakata, Margibi County, as well as the prominent NASSCORP House, a high-rise multi-purpose building at ELWA junction in Payneville that currently houses the Liberia Revenue Authority.

The organization has also developed residential and commercial facilities in Buchanan, the Voinjama Guest House in Local County, and established a regional hub in Kakata and Tubmanburg, featuring office spaces and staff residences.

Advancing Healthcare Access

In response to Liberia's need for quality healthcare, NASSCORP has constructed a state-of- the-art diagnostic and medical laboratory in Paynesville. This facility provides advanced medical diagnostics, reducing the need for Liberians to seek treatment abroad.

As part of its diversified long-term investment portfolio, NASSCORP holds 2,000.000 shares in ECO Transnational Incorporated and 125,000 shares in the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LADIES).

From February 2006 to December 2022, the Corporation paid out US$106, 474,314.99 to 15, 602 beneficiaries, further affirming its commitment to fulfilling its mandate.

Retirees Commends NASSCORP for Consistent Payments

Mr. Cheslie Mennoh, a retired educator who devoted 57 years to teaching and Resident of Geekloh community in Greenville, Since County, has praised the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) for the consistent disbursement of retirement benefits since his retirement in February 2020. In an interview, Mr. Mennoh expressed appreciation for the uninterrupted payments he has received over the past four years.

"Since I retired in 2020, NASSCORP has been paying me regularly. I have never experienced any delay or reduction in my monthly benefit," he said.

Despite this consistency, Mr. Mennoh noted that his current monthly benefit of 7,700 Liberian Dollars falls short of meeting the rising cost of living. He emphasized that while the regular payments are commendable, the amount is inadequate in the face of today's economic realities.

With NASSCORP preparing to celebrate its 50th Anniversary in July, Mr. Mennoh is calling on the institution to consider increasing monthly benefits for retirees.

"NASSCORP has done well, but they need to do more. They should increase the retirement payments because the current amount is not enough," he urged. He also extended heartfelt congratulations to NASSCORP on its upcoming milestone, wishing the agency a successful anniversary celebration.

In addition to his personal appeal, the veteran educator called on NASSCORP to assist individuals retired by the Government of Liberia who have yet to receive their benefits.

"It's important that those who served this country and are now retired are not left behind," he concluded.

In 1985, during its 10th anniversary celebration in Monrovia according to a research report, NASSCORP distributed relief supplies to hospitals and rehabilitation centers. The John F. Kennedy Center and other rehabilitation centers were among others that benefited.

NASSCORP, in partnership with various institutions completed the construction of 160 housing units in Montserrado and Margibi Counties for low-income earners.

Disaster Response and Recovery

Few years ago, the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation has played a significant role in national emergency responses and disaster recovery including relief support during the West Point fire disaster, flood response in Sink or 20th street, Buchanan rainstorm intervention, contributions during the Ebola epidemic, renovation of the JFK Medical Center's operating theater as well support during the COVID-19 pandemic including emergency aid in Grand Gedeh County respectively. These interventions reflect the Corporation's commitment to national resilience and recovery efforts.

Building Public Trust

Following Liberia's conflict, the corporation prioritized rebuilding public trust by enhancing service delivery. Measures included; Introducing direct bank payments for benefit disbursement, improving reliability and reducing risks, implementing a biometric identification system to eliminate duplicate claims and speed up processing as well updating beneficiary data into a centralized database to streamline verification.

The National Social Security and Welfare Corporation has successfully cleared a backlog of benefit arrears inherited from transitional administrations and restored a timely payment cycle.

Human Resource Development

NASSCORP continues to invest in staff capacity through ongoing local and international training programs. Morale within the workforce remains high, supported by a professional environment focused on service and innovation.

Since 2006, he has been contributing to the development of Liberia through NASSCORP, rising from Deputy Director, Acting Director General and two times Director General currently. DG Dewitt von Ballmoos has been instrumental in driving remarkable achievements and sustained growth in Liberia through social security programs.

Pension Sector Reform and Capacity Building

In September 2024, the African Development Bank approved a $400, 000 grant for the Liberia Pension Sector Intervention Project. Such initially seeks to expand pension coverage beyond the formal public sector, addressing the gap for private and informal sector workers.

The project includes assessing the current pension system, developing a national strategy, and building capacity for both public and potential private pension sector operators. The Central Bank of Liberia will implement the project, aiming to enhance the enabling environment and support the emergence of a domestic international investor base.

Transparency and Freedom of Information Compliance

In May 2025, the Independent Information Commission conducted a Freedom of Information (FOI) compliance training for NASSCORP officials. The training emphasized the public's right to access information held by government institutions and the importance of transparency. NASSCORP was urged to establish an Internal Information Request Review Body and ensure the publication of approved budgets, policies, and financial reports to promote accountability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Retirement Process Reforms

The Civil Service Agency (CSA) and NASSCORP have collaborated to improve the retirement process for civil servants. In 2024, they launched pre-retirement counseling workshops across all 15 counties, enrolling over 1,400 potential retirees. Additionally, NASSCORP removed the requirements for retirees to provide monthly earnings for the last 10 years, expediting the transition to the national pension payroll.

Organizational Improvements

In the past seven years, NASSCORP has made significant progress in rebuilding public trust by addressing a backlog of claims from the 1990s. The corporation has disbursed over $10.3 million to more than 6,000 beneficiaries, demonstrating its commitment to resolving outstanding issues. Additionally, NASSCORP has transitioned from a passive investor to actively engaging in large-scale investments, which has helped generate additional capital, fill resource gaps, and diversify its portfolio across various regions.

These strategic reforms align with Liberia's dedication to strengthening the pension system, promoting transparency, and safeguarding the well-being of public sector employees.

The Corporation's commitment to public trust is evident through measures such as improving service delivery, implementing transparency measures, and investing in staff development.

Looking ahead to its 50th anniversary, NASSCORP is focused on expanding its pension coverage, enhancing transparency, and improving its pension system. Collaborations with institutions like the Civil Service Agency (CSA) aim to streamline retirement processes and support retirees in transitioning to the national pension system.

As NASSCORP prepares for this milestone anniversary, it remains committed to its mission of ensuring the welfare of the Liberian people and continuing its legacy of resilience, growth, and service.