Liberia: Kings and Queens Int'l School Wins Big

Kings and Queens International School showcased their exceptional talent and commitment to journalism by emerging victorious in both the senior and elementary categories of the National Press Club Exhibition.

The event, its 7th edition organized by Youth Media Action, saw student journalists from various schools in Liberia participate with prepared scripts and presentations, demonstrating their collaborative efforts within their press clubs.

The National Press Club Exhibition is an annual competition where high school press Clubs are paired into a news presentation challenge.

Held under the theme "Strengthening High School Press Clubs for Professional Journalism," this year's exhibition brought together dozens of student journalists from schools across Liberia. As has been tradition, participating schools arrived with scripts and presentations prepared entirely at their campuses in advance, reflecting weeks of collaboration within their press clubs.

Kings and Queens' success at this year's exhibition adds to their prestigious record, as they have previously secured wins in both divisions. Their dedication to storytelling, structure, and adherence to journalistic standards stood out to the judges, reflecting the school's leadership in campus journalism.

The event showcased a vibrant atmosphere of support and enthusiasm, emphasizing the importance of nurturing young communicators in the field of media. Kings and Queens International School's achievements serve as a testament to their consistency, hard work, and the significant role of student journalism in shaping the future of media professionals

This year's win cements Kings and Queens' growing legacy at the exhibition. The school had already made history in the 5th edition, winning the elementary category for a second consecutive time and clinching the senior division for the first time. With this year's results, the school has now achieved back-to-back victories in both divisions, further establishing itself as a national leader in campus journalism.

Throughout the event, student presentations reflected strong storytelling, structure, and confidence. Judges evaluated entries based on relevance, clarity, creativity, and delivery. Kings and Queens stood out not only for their composure but for their attention to detail and alignment with journalistic standards.

The atmosphere during the exhibition was filled with energy and pride. School teams cheered on their peers, and the crowd responded warmly to every standout presentation. The event has become a defining moment in Liberia's youth media calendar, nurturing the skills and confidence of young communicators.