Namibia: Mogane to Follow Uncle's Footsteps

Head coach of Windhoek Gymnasium's U/17, Gilbert Mogane, is following in his uncle's footsteps in shaping and moulding the young boys at the prestigious school that participates in the MTC HopSol Youth League.

His uncle, Rusten Mogane, a respected educator, sports strategist, and former national team coach, is arguably one of the most celebrated coaches. He led the Brave Warriors class of 1998 to their first African Cup of Nations campaign in Burkina Faso. Mogane holds his nephew in high regard as he coaches in the youth structures.

"I am very happy that he is coaching, since he was young, he has had a passion for sports. He has the knowledge and the skills; at the end of the day, he will be able to make something out of it, especially with him following in my footsteps," he said.

Gilbert, an engineer by profession, got roped into coaching by his son, who always nagged him about a friend of his playing for Ramblers Youth Academy. "My son started playing for the U/9 age group. I saw the coach having a lot on his plate and approached him so I could assist him, and that's how I started my coaching journey from there on till now," he explained.

The coach who has an NFAC license badge has so far coached the U/9 up until U/15's Ramblers structures were approached to help steer the ship at Windhoek Gymnasium this year, alongside Ephraim Tjihonge.

"I just coached at Ramblers, and then Gymnasium came calling and said, "Look, this is our vision. We see that you can assist us? I said, "Look, no problem. I went to talk to Gymnasium thereafter," he noted.

"I am a developer, I don't think I am the person who would say, I want to coach in the Premier League. But if I get the opportunity, I'll take it. But I think I am a developer, to be honest."

Over time, he has collected trophies in the Ramblers, DTS tournaments while finishing third at the SKW tournaments, but for him, it's not about the accolades that stand out for him as a coach.

"For me, it's about seeing these boys learning from our teaching. When you lose, you're hungrier. So, the next tournament or next league game you go out, you are going to show the hunger that you have. So, if you see a boy having that mentality to say, "Look, I am not going to say it's over.

I am still going to fight, and that's what these boys are doing this year again, they're showing that they're hungry, you know, and they're coming back again. So, for me, that's an achievement as a coach."

His uncle Rusten has been a big influence on him, especially since he took up coaching, giving him the blueprint for his earlier days. "I always encourage him, and we talk almost every week, two to three times, as he asks for advice from me because in my family, I am the only one who is doing soccer on this level," he said.

"There were times that I called him, and I just asked him about a particular player right now, but I see where he can go, but I don't know how to take him in that same direction.

You know, he would give me that input, "Now, do this drill or do that drill. Sometimes, sit down as if you are in a boardroom, because I am a person who likes talking. So, sit one-on-one, draw with a player, you know, a game plan or just have a projector, play a few videos for them to understand."

Mogane senior feels young coaches should teach their players that sportsmanship and discipline are very important.

"If you don't instil these fundamentals at that young age, then you are losing 60 per cent of them. Coaches must have respect for the players in order for the players to respect them. Coaches should also behave well in the community because coaches are models to players," he advised.

"You should tell the players to keep themselves with the latest information, watch TV and read instead of going outside and doing unnecessary things apart from playing soccer. Knowledge is the secret to everything, as I am a teacher by profession."

The young Mogane sees himself coaching a team that's playing in the Premier League in the next five years or so, but in the development section.

"We can develop these guys, but there should be a way up in order to see them one day in the Premier League, see them playing overseas or the national team.

So I would like to see myself also moving that way, as my badges come in. If I can get an opportunity one day to coach, uh, a national team, then I would be happy. I have an idea as to how it should be, but I know, uh, with NFA, they also have their rules that you should be playing in the structures," he ended.