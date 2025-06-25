Namibia: Local Abattoirs Slaughter Over 4 000 Pigs ...As Market Remains Unstable

24 June 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

The Namibian pig farming industry has since May last year remained on tenterhooks, with the sector having recently recorded a slight decrease of 0.34% in May this year, after local abattoirs slaughtered a combined 4 383 pigs.

The 0.34% decline in slaughtering capacity observed in May this year marks a year-on-year decrease when compared to the numbers of last year, while on a month-to-month basis saw an increase of 3.47% from the previous number of 4 236 heads slaughtered during April 2025.

During the period under review, the Mariental and Halooli abattoirs slaughtered 2 880 and 1 199 pigs each, respectively and contributed massively to the country's slaughtering and overall output capacity despite volatile local value chains.

Between Mariental and Halooli abattoirs, they produce 45-50% of the pork consumed in Namibia, and the rest is imported mostly from South Africa and Europe.

Mariental produces 550 pigs per week, which are all sold in the local market. All pigs are fed with a wet feeding system from Denmark, and all the feed is produced on site. As with Halooli, Mariental imports all raw materials from SA and Zambia.

Namibia's pork market is threatened by cheaper pork imports, especially from South Africa, and retail shops are forced to import most of their pork from South Africa due to a lack of pig farming in Namibia.

Pork is being sold at prices far below the production cost per kilogram for local producers, and imported pork is squeezing locals out of the market. Only between 23% and 25% of pig products sold are locally produced.

The Namibian Pork-Ceiling Price (PCP) under the Pork Scheme is N$51.03/kg. The PCP has been fixed in an effort to lessen the negative effects of the falling pork price, which is used as a benchmark.

The calculated ceiling price decreased slightly by 0.42% during April 2025. However, the calculated PCP is currently not in use. South African (RMAA) pork prices decreased from the N$32.49/kg recorded during April 2025, to N$32.36/kg in May 2025.

