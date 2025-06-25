Namibia: Botha's Fate Hangs in the Balance

The fate of Welwitschias head coach, Chrysander Botha, at the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) hangs in the balance, with reports swirling that he has stepped down from his role due to increased work commitments.

Botha, a former national fullback and record try-scorer, was appointed head coach in November last year, tasked to guide the national senior rugby team to an eighth consecutive World Cup appearance. However, his tenure has been marred by a string of indifferent performances and logistical challenges.

Australian publicationwww.rugbypass.com this week reported that the former Welwitschias player had stepped down from his role as the head coach.

When asked about the speculation, NRU Chief Executive Officer John Heynes declined to confirm or deny Botha's departure, offering a cryptic response.

"It's partially true and partially not true. At the moment, the union will address the matter in due course through a press conference or a better way," he said.

The uncertainty comes at a critical juncture for the Welwitschias, who are gearing up for the Africa Cup in Uganda, a tournament that serves as the primary qualifying pathway to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

In the meantime, Jacques Burger, who was appointed NRU Director of Rugby last November following the exit of former head coach Allister Coetzee, has now stepped into a dual role as director and interim head coach. Burger told RugbyPass, confirming Botha's resignation.

"Being a part-time coach, it's important that he puts bread on the table. He's done great things for us, and we wish him all the best. But obviously, he has to make the right decision for him and his family, so we'll support him all the way," said Burger, a former Namibia captain.

Namibia has made appearances at every Rugby World Cup since their debut back in 1999.

They now face a stiff challenge in their quest to qualify as they are set to face off against Africa's top teams, like Zimbabwe, Kenya and host nation Uganda, in their qualifiers for the single spot. The Africa Cup winner will book a direct ticket to Australia, while the runner-up will be forced into a tougher Asia/Africa play-off.