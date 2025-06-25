Namibia: Epukiro Sand Roads Torment Users

- The recent rain that poured in the Epukiro constituency, caused heavy damage to many gravel roads used by residents.

One of the sand roads badly damaged by the pouring rain is the Ouetu Atuhe - Otjombundiro road.

The six kilometres (km) path is the linkage to many upper land villages in the constituency, but its current state is affecting users as they have to take long detours to reach their destinations.

The surface of the road is dominated by deep holes caused by rain while most of it is sand and uneven.

Drivers sometimes have to make their own pathways to proceed to their desired locations. Jayson Tjeripo Uatjiua, shared his frustration on the road, "Our lives are in danger. We are driving at our own risk as we don't have a choice, and we don't know when this road will be fixed. This is dangerous, and something must be done," said Uatjiua.

Ipaha Murangi said the road condition must be improved to prevent damage to cars and possible loss of life to humans.

"This is a serious situation. The constituency leadership should act before another rainy season comes and causes another heavy damage to the already dilapidated road," said Murangi.

Murangi, from Otjijarua village said the road is the shortcut from his village to the main settlement of Epukiro Post 3, and in many instances, is the ideal road for emergencies.

"Villages like Ouvanda, Ombaue, Okarupoko, Otjihaenena, Osava and Ozombouvapa are using that road, for its advantage to save fuel. This is very economical as our fuel stations in our constituency struggle to have fuel," he said.

Ozombouvapa resident Daniel Kaatjana Hambira said it is scary to drive on the Ouetu Atuhe and Otjombundiro.

Hambira said the road is also surrounded by trees and bushes which makes it difficult for the cars to share the space in some situations.

Furthermore, Hambira suggested for the revival of Ezorongondo - Ozombouvapa road to ease pressure on the Ouetu Atuhe and Otjombundiro road.

"This road will be an alternative to motorists if they want to reach their respective locations. It was used before, and it needs to be rejuvenated as well," said Hambira. Approach for comment on the damaged road, the Epukiro constituency councillor, Pineal Packey Pakarae told New Era that he is aware of the bad road condition.

He said consultations are ongoing with Roads Authority (RA) for the man-made road to be approved.

"This road is part of 12 roads that are to be approved by the RA as they are man-made. For now, the community members must improvise while we are waiting for the approval," said Pakarae.

He further advised the road users to work together and put measures in place to prevent accidents.

" The community members and the road users must join hands to avoid accidents on the road. We have to meet the government halfway while waiting for the approval," he suggested.

On the Ezorongondo and Ozombouvapa road, the councillor said that the community from the two villages need to be consulted before any decisions can be taken.