Namibia: Olufuko Bigger and Better

24 June 2025
New Era (Windhoek)
By Auleria Wakudumo

The 2025 Olufuko Annual Cultural Festival has officially begun, bringing renewed cultural pride and strong community involvement to the Omusati region.

The event continues to grow as one of Namibia's most important celebrations of tradition and identity.

This year, a total of 134 girls have been registered to take part in Olufuko, making it the largest number of initiates recorded since the festival was first established in 2012.

The town's spokesperson Joolokeni Haidula said the girls arrived at the Olufuko homestead on Sunday at 08h00, each proudly accompanied by their parents.

Parents, dressed in traditional attire, walked alongside their daughters, showing their full support for the ceremony.

The scene was filled with pride, joy and a strong sense of unity among the community.

This year's festival marks the first time the event is taking place without the presence of its founding patron, Founding President Sam Nujoma, who passed away earlier this year.

The legacy of the festival's founding patron continues to inspire as seen by the moods and spirits of the event.

Nujoma, who was a strong advocate for culture, regarded Olufuko as being central to the preservation of culture for young girls.

He continuously stated that Olufuko is a sign of excellence and a platform to educate the nation about cultural values, norms and heritage.

The festival is scheduled to run from 20 June to 1 July 2025 at the Olufuko Centre in Outapi.

The festival, held under the theme 'Bringing the service to the people', has this year attracted vibrant participation from small and medium enterprises (SMEs), public institutions and private sector stakeholders, government ministries, educational services and interactive exhibitions.

The official opening ceremony will take place this Friday and will be officiated by Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare.

"In honour of the official opening, the Olufuko Centre will open free to the public from 07h00 on 27 June, offering early visitors an opportunity to explore the grounds and connect with exhibitors before the formal programme begins," Joolokeni stated.

In addition to cultural rituals, the event will feature live performances by local artists, adding rhythm and energy to an already vibrant celebration.

