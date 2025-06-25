Namibia: Desert Jewels Eye Commonwealth Games Berth

Fresh off their historic victory at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Netball Cup, Namibia's Debmarine Desert Jewels are now setting their sights on qualification for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Qualification for the prestigious multi-sport event varies by discipline. For team sports such as netball and rugby sevens, qualification is based on global rankings, regional qualifiers, or specific continental tournaments. Additionally, bipartite invitations may be extended to nations or athletes from underrepresented regions, ensuring broader participation.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place from 23 July to 2 August in Glasgow.

As hosts, Scotland automatically qualifies, while other countries must earn their spots per sporting code. Julene Meyer, head coach of the Desert Jewels, expressed immense pride in her team's performance at the UAE Netball Cup. "I am very happy with the outcome of the tournament," said Meyer. "The growth and maturity the players have shown throughout was remarkable. I was especially impressed with how they embraced the pressure that comes with a shot at gold. We're developing coping skills, composure under pressure, and I am happy with the progress."

Highlighting further positives, Meyer noted, "We've improved our ability to seize opportunities, stay focused on the moment, and rely on both our experienced players and emerging young talent. Our depth and continuity are growing, but we still aim to improve consistency, adaptability to umpire interpretations, and flawless execution on court."

Meyer added that, depending on the ranking points earned from the UAE Cup, Namibia may lodge a formal request for home participation before the 30 September deadline in hopes of qualifying for the Commonwealth Games. Should that not materialise, their next international outing is slated for the Celtic Cup in November.

The Celtic Cup is a relatively new international netball tournament organised by Netball Northern Ireland, Netball Scotland, and Wales Netball. It features strong competition from "Celtic" nations and selected guest teams. The 2025 edition will be staged at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, providing another high-level platform for Namibia to test and grow its squad ahead of major global events.