Namibia: 54 Young Netballers Selected for the All-Ages Tournament

A total of 54 young netball players were selected over the weekend to represent Namibia at the upcoming All-Ages Netball tournament in South Africa next month.
The youth competition is scheduled to take place from 29 June to 2 July in Boksburg, Gauteng Province, South Africa. This past weekend, the Namibia School Sport Union (NSSU) held trials to select the team that will travel to the neighbouring country.
Players were selected across various age categories - from U/13 to U/18.
The final squad comprises 12 players each for the U/17 and U/18 teams.
Both the U/13 and U/15 age groups will be represented by 10 players each.
In a brief interview, NSSU netball chairperson Eben Ambondo expressed satisfaction with the overall selection process.
He noted that it was fair, as all players received equal opportunities to showcase their talent and get selected.
"I'm happy with the selections of the teams. A good job was done by all the people involved in the selection process over the weekend. The selected teams are diverse, consisting of players from across the nation, which shows inclusivity, unlike when most players are from the same region.
As chairperson, I am urging the regional netball structures to take their leagues seriously, as this is where these young players are likely to pursue their netball careers seriously," he said.
NSSU president Rodger Kambatuku expressed satisfaction with the team, saying the focus should now shift to preparation.
"I believe we selected the best team for this tournament. I trust they will do well. Right now, I would like to believe that we turn our focus to preparations. I believe there is a short time left, but the team will coordinate to ensure that selected players are training on a daily basis from their respective regions," he said.
Full names
U/18
Vivyen Uariua
Iipumbu Victoria
Rosina Linus
Tamieka Makhubela
August Nambabi
Eunice Kavandje
Julia Jonas
Ndilimeka Erastus
Veunauna Muhuka
Ceara Sinclair
Uendjisuvera Mbimbo
Kamaazembua Kuhanga
U/17 Team
Letisia Halupe
Kahuikee Golden
Matilda Shaduka
Martha Mununga
Charne De Beer
Appollus Mckenzie
Janke Samaelson
Laure Raath
Ileni Uusiku
Michael Muller
Matha Mbulu
Priska Shipopyeni
U/15 Squad
Shani Reese Buys
Kim Mbaha
Molcene Katereho
Alkira Orange
Kira Pedro
Zoe Husselmenn
Ane Oasthuizen
Channel Borman
Kia-dre Farmer
Jakuaterua Hoveka
U/13 Squad
Marli Jacobs
Diane Van Zyl
Utjitirauina Maiseuandini
Katjivena Uzuvira
Routh Kyla
Nel Anker
Horn Rone
Mafita Sylvia
Hauwanga Mirjam
Keereko Kakuenje
U/12 Squad
Kara I'de Jager
Mirjam Indongo
Roche Tromp
Shayla Stumpfe
Nieuwoudt Saliza
Elden Gouws
Claireleah Bezuidenhout
Chaze Eiman
Elizabeth Andima