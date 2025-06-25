Namibia: 54 Young Netballers Selected for the All-Ages Tournament

A total of 54 young netball players were selected over the weekend to represent Namibia at the upcoming All-Ages Netball tournament in South Africa next month.

The youth competition is scheduled to take place from 29 June to 2 July in Boksburg, Gauteng Province, South Africa. This past weekend, the Namibia School Sport Union (NSSU) held trials to select the team that will travel to the neighbouring country.

Players were selected across various age categories - from U/13 to U/18.

The final squad comprises 12 players each for the U/17 and U/18 teams.

Both the U/13 and U/15 age groups will be represented by 10 players each.

In a brief interview, NSSU netball chairperson Eben Ambondo expressed satisfaction with the overall selection process.

He noted that it was fair, as all players received equal opportunities to showcase their talent and get selected.

"I'm happy with the selections of the teams. A good job was done by all the people involved in the selection process over the weekend. The selected teams are diverse, consisting of players from across the nation, which shows inclusivity, unlike when most players are from the same region.

As chairperson, I am urging the regional netball structures to take their leagues seriously, as this is where these young players are likely to pursue their netball careers seriously," he said.

NSSU president Rodger Kambatuku expressed satisfaction with the team, saying the focus should now shift to preparation.

"I believe we selected the best team for this tournament. I trust they will do well. Right now, I would like to believe that we turn our focus to preparations. I believe there is a short time left, but the team will coordinate to ensure that selected players are training on a daily basis from their respective regions," he said.

Full names

U/18

Vivyen Uariua

Iipumbu Victoria

Rosina Linus

Tamieka Makhubela

August Nambabi

Eunice Kavandje

Julia Jonas

Ndilimeka Erastus

Veunauna Muhuka

Ceara Sinclair

Uendjisuvera Mbimbo

Kamaazembua Kuhanga

U/17 Team

Letisia Halupe

Kahuikee Golden

Matilda Shaduka

Martha Mununga

Charne De Beer

Appollus Mckenzie

Janke Samaelson

Laure Raath

Ileni Uusiku

Michael Muller

Matha Mbulu

Priska Shipopyeni

U/15 Squad

Shani Reese Buys

Kim Mbaha

Molcene Katereho

Alkira Orange

Kira Pedro

Zoe Husselmenn

Ane Oasthuizen

Channel Borman

Kia-dre Farmer

Jakuaterua Hoveka

U/13 Squad

Marli Jacobs

Diane Van Zyl

Utjitirauina Maiseuandini

Katjivena Uzuvira

Routh Kyla

Nel Anker

Horn Rone

Mafita Sylvia

Hauwanga Mirjam

Keereko Kakuenje

U/12 Squad

Kara I'de Jager

Mirjam Indongo

Roche Tromp

Shayla Stumpfe

Nieuwoudt Saliza

Elden Gouws

Claireleah Bezuidenhout

Chaze Eiman

Elizabeth Andima