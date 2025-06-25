Namibia: Xinfeng Gets Greenlight for Lithium Exports

- Xinfeng Investments, currently under investigation for illegal mining, has been given the green light to export 16 000 tonnes of lithium concentrate from Uis.

Trucks carrying the ore were already spotted earlier this week leaving Uis for Walvis Bay, where the shipment is expected to be exported.

Xinfeng's operations were shut down in November last year after the company was caught red-handed mining without proper authorisation on Exclusive Prospecting Licence (EPL) 8397 - a licence strictly meant for exploration.

They were caught in the act by mining commissioner Isabella Chirchir during a surprise visit to the site.

Although Xinfeng initially denied any wrongdoing, its director Xie Yiming, acknowledged the illegal mining, describing it as an overstep.

New Era investigations in December last year revealed that the company was transporting ore from the disputed site to its premises weeks after being instructed to cease all activity.

At the time, workers on site confirmed operations had been ongoing since 2023, contradicting the company's claims.

At least 180 employees were affected by the closure.

Video footage taken by this publication and community members confirmed ongoing activities, prompting public outrage and calls for enforcement action, particularly after ancestral gravesites were allegedly damaged by the illegal operations.

Despite the ongoing investigation, Minister of Industries, Mine and Energy Natangwe Ithete in a letter seen by New Era permitted Xinfeng to resume operations at its Long Fire site, provided the company complies with stringent conditions.

These include employing Namibians in managerial roles, improving workers' housing, compensating families for damaged graves and ensuring that all material mined illegally remains untouched until the investigation concludes.

"Restarting the mining operation will ensure a mutually beneficial outcome for the country and the company. We take note of your admission that you transgressed your exploration rights... the material mined should remain unaltered until the investigation is finalised," the minister stated in his letter.

Ithete further instructed Xinfeng to fence off areas where unauthorised mining occurred and engage with the Uis community on a social investment project.

Ongoing investigation

In a separate letter dated 13 June, Ithete informed Police Inspector General Joseph Shikongo that resuming Xinfeng's operations would not interfere with the ongoing investigation.

"The decision was taken to allow the company to restart and process lithium ore. The Long Fire site was never under dispute or legal investigation," the letter reads.

The minister stressed that material from the illegal mining must remain fenced off while assuring that the export of already-processed legal concentrate from 2023 and 2024 would not affect the investigation.

Response

Xinfeng stated that it would rectify, realign and reinforce its operational standards in accordance with national legislation.

The company's plan includes employing Namibians in key roles, setting up a clinic with emergency services and upgrading staff housing and salaries.

The company pledged to compensate families whose ancestral graves were damaged during previous mining activities.

"Measures have been in place since 6 May 2025 and are ongoing," said company representative January Likulano.

In focus

In 2023, a parliamentary delegation comprising Tjekero Tweya, Kletus Karondo, Maria Elago, Bernadus Swartbooi and Maria Kamutali visited the Xinfeng mine and raised alarm over the poor living conditions of 130 Namibian workers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Mining Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Workers were found crammed into corrugated rooms, with up to four people sharing a space without privacy or ventilation.

Toilet and shower facilities resembled apartheid-era compounds.

In stark contrast, Chinese workers lived in air-conditioned panel rooms with modern kitchens and bathrooms.

Tweya and Swartbooi condemned the disparity, calling it "black-on-black oppression" and criticising the lack of skills transfer.

Xinfeng promised to improve conditions - promises echoed again in their latest compliance plan.

Contacted on Friday following her meeting with residents of Uis, Chirchir told New Era she needed to brief the ministry before responding to the questions sent to her.

"At this stage, I need to brief the minister and executive director on the outcome of the meeting before I can attend to any of your questions," she stated.