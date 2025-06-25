Namibia: NNN Wants Stronger Energy Partnerships

Luanda — President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah described energy as a powerful driver of economic growth and development.

She said Namibia is prepared to take the lead in the global shift toward clean and sustainable energy.

She was speaking at the US-Africa Business Summit in Luanda, Angola, yesterday.

The summit, held under the theme 'Advancing US-Africa Energy Partnerships: From Dialogue to Delivery', brought together heads of state, business leaders and investors from across the world.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah used the platform to showcase Namibia's growing energy sector and called for action-oriented partnerships, especially with the United States.

"Access to reliable, affordable and clean energy not only powers industries but also presents opportunities for innovation and partnership," she said in her address.

New path

President Nandi-Ndaitwah's strongest emphasis was on renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and thermal.

"It is through these sources of energy that products such as green hydrogen, which are critical in decarbonising world economies, present innovative solutions to fight climate change," she said.

She added that the development of those sectors not only reinforces the commitment to the Paris Agreement but also demonstrates the strategic role developing economies such as Namibia hold in advancing clean energy and shaping a climate-resilient future.

"To unlock the full potential of renewable energy, we need to address funding gaps that hamper the development of this sector, which are critical in decarbonising world economies, presenting innovative solutions to fight climate change," said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

She stressed that these clean energy sources are not only environmentally friendly but also provide economic opportunities.

The President highlighted that by investing in green hydrogen, Namibia is showing the world that developing countries can lead the way in creating climate-resilient economies.

"The development of these sectors not only reinforces our commitment to the Paris Agreement but also demonstrates the strategic role developing economies such as Namibia hold in advancing clean energy," she stated.

Approach

While renewable energy was a key highlight, President Nandi-Ndaitwah pointed to recent discoveries of oil and gas as major milestones in Namibia's energy journey.

"The recent discoveries of oil and gas reserves have generated considerable global interest and rightfully so," she stated.

She welcomed US energy giants Chevron and ExxonMobil, who are already involved in offshore exploration activities in Namibia.

She said the involvement of these companies reflects the start of what she described as "a robust bilateral partnership" in the energy sector.

"We view the US as a strategic and technology-driven partner in unlocking the hydrocarbon potential," the President said.

To improve transparency and ensure national benefit, Namibia is setting up a new Upstream Petroleum Unit under the Presidency.

This unit will monitor the industry closely and ensure shared benefits for all Namibians.

Inclusion

President Nandi-Ndaitwah called on African leaders to focus on value addition and local participation in the energy sector.

"It is our duty to shape the future of our people, ensuring that we adopt local beneficiation strategies," she said.

She said Namibia is not only interested in extracting natural resources but also in processing them locally to add value and create jobs.

"This dedication goes beyond extraction to investing in value chains and industries that generate economic prosperity and energy security," she added.

She said this process is not easy, requiring long-term planning and cooperation between governments, investors and communities.

Investment

Another key point in her speech was the importance of investment and creating a supportive environment for business.

She said public-private partnerships are the best way to finance large energy projects.

"We are fully aware that the development of the energy infrastructure will require sustainable financing models," said the President.

"It is why we are committed to leveraging public-private partnerships and attracting investments while creating a conducive environment for investors," she added.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also focused on social inclusion, saying Namibia supports strategies that build the capacity of young people, promote technology transfer and empower women.

"We welcome initiatives that shift the role of women from beneficiaries to contributors to the energy transformations," she said.

Partner

Looking at the bigger picture, President Nandi-Ndaitwah said Africa must not only be seen as a supplier of raw materials but an equal partner in shaping the world's energy future.

"Namibia supports Pan-African energy diplomacy that positions Africa not only as a resource base but an equal partner in defining global energy futures," she said.

She urged African governments and their partners to align initiatives like the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to unlock bigger export markets for key minerals such as lithium, cobalt and manganese.

To end her speech, President Nandi-Ndaitwah called for urgent action.

"By moving with One Heart - One Mind from dialogue to delivery and policy to implementation, we can unlock the full potential of our diverse energy sources and contribute to a more secure and sustainable energy future," she said.

During the official opening, Angolan president João Lourenço addressed the business summit.

He said Africa needs to be united to boost the economy.

"For us to achieve African economic prosperity, we need to work together as a team," he remarked.

Another speaker, John Olajide, chairperson of the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), said Africa needs to work together to achieve global economic growth.

"I'm fully invested in this summit because of its proven impact and potential to drive development across Africa," he said.

About 1 500 delegates are gathered in Luanda for the 17th US-Africa Business Summit organised by the Corporate Council on Africa and hosted this year by the Government of Angola.

The participants include heads of state and government from Algeria, Botswana, Burundi, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Madagascar, Mauritania, Namibia and São Tomé and Príncipe, along with President Lourenco from the Summit host.

Others taking part include business leaders from Africa and the United States, senior government officials and policy experts for a programme focused on building stronger economic ties between Africa and the United States.

Photo: Presidency