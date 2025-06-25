Namibia: Kharas Farmers Push for Neckartal Green Scheme

Farmers in the Kharas region are calling on government through the ministry of agriculture to expedite the operationalisation of green schemes around the Neckartal Dam, saying the construction of the dam has not yet yielded any benefits for them.

During agriculture minister Inge Zaamwani's recent visit to various agriculture projects across the region, !Aman Traditional Authority leader Johannes Frederick complained to the minister that his community members and farmers in the region have not benefited from the construction of the dam on a piece of land which is under their jurisdiction.

"This was the first time we were hearing about the development of things like the irrigation schemes and that opportunities to empower local communities will be created. As a result, we do not have questions but will now go back and put something on paper first before approaching the line ministry for further clarity on the upcoming projects," he said.

Meanwhile, Sophia Jimmy, who represented the |Hai-|Khaua Traditional Authority, said nothing was ploughed back into their community as part of government's social responsibility after the construction of the Neckartal Dam.

"Agreements were signed in terms of compensating affected landowners or alternatively relocating them as the development was done through parts of our land, but up to date nothing has happened in that regard, " she informed Zaamwani.

Also engaging the minister was Blouwes Traditional Authority councillor Annemarie Plaatjies, who raised the issue of absent landlords at many farms in the region, saying such farms can be turned into a productive enterprise through government intervention.

"Can the government not take back these farms and allocate them to those applicants who have been on the waiting list to occupy and utilise them productively? To readvertise these farms for occupation will be a long process; therefore, the mandate must be given to the regional resettlement committees to take back the farms and allocate them to applicants who have been on the waiting list for years," she requested.

Also contributing, //Kharas Regional Council chairperson Joseph Isaacks recommended that fertile land in the Klein //Kharas and Grunau areas, situated close to the borders of the Neckartal Dam, should be utilised for agriculture production and job creation.

"In terms of the Fonteintjie fish farm in Keetmanshoop, Isaacks said the ownership dispute should be resolved as a priority to allow for extended development at the site.

"//Kharas Regional Council wants to complete the infrastructure at the farm but was however informed that a former Keetmanshoop mayor has donated the land to the Ehafo Disability Centre, hence the issue of ownership remains unresolved, " he said.

In response, Zaamwani promised that the ministry will look into all issues raised and assured that any empowerment opportunity coming from the dam and its related projects will be first reserved for the locals, especially for jobs where limited skills are required.