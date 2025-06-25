Namibia: Alleged Fraudster Fit to Stand Trial

A woman accused of defrauding a private school in Windhoek of more than N$2.8 million is fit to stand trial.

The trial of Maria Johanna Coetzee (52) was postponed to 18 August. A report compiled by a psychiatrist found that although she suffers from diminished capacity, she understands the court proceedings and is capable of mounting defence.

Coetzee already pleaded to the charges in May.

She wanted to plead guilty to 13 of the fraud counts.

However, after her pleas were taken down, the Judge was not satisfied that she admitted all the elements of the offences and noted down pleas of not guilty.

Coetzee admitted that she stole some of the money, blaming it on a gambling addiction.

She faces 18 counts of fraud, alternatively 12 counts of theft, six counts of attempted theft and a charge of money laundering.

Coetzee, who was free on bail of N$10 000, was traced in Pretoria, South Africa after she left Namibia while on bail.

She was extradited last year.

She was granted bail in March 2019 but failed to appear for a scheduled pre-trial hearing.

Coetzee is accused of defrauding the Windhoek International School, where she was employed as a financial manager.

She paid more than N$2.8 million from a school bank account to three bank accounts in her name.

The State is alleging that Coetzee tried to transfer a total amount of about N$3.38 million from the school's account into her accounts.

However, six of the transactions she tried to carry out were declined.

It is alleged that she successfully transferred N$2.8 million into her accounts. The fraud or theft and money laundering were allegedly committed from March to October 2018.

The fraud was discovered on 23 October 2018 by the treasurer of the board of the school, Francois Aylot.

Coetzee allegedly made out irregular and unauthorised electronic fund transfers disguised as legitimate payments to creditors.

The successful transfers consisted of N$136 518.64 to AFPF; N$495 108.66 to Inland Revenue; N$343 371 to Methealth; N$48 204.12 to Loan Accounts Nedbank; N$14 686.66 to Social Security Commission; N$39 570.55 to City of Windhoek; N$5 770.62 to Bank Windhoek; N$149 017.21 to AFPF; N$341 878 to Methealth; N$536 045.73 to Inland Revenue; N$359 147.15 to Methealth and N$348 200 to Methealth.

None of the payments, however, reached their supposed destination.

They were instead paid into one of her bank accounts.

The unsuccessful transfers were N$490 234.52 to Inland Revenue; N$6 759.14 to V Hamukoto; N$18 730.34 to K van Rooi; N$9 474.80 to C George-Banda; N$23 963.53 to J Stroh and N$18 369 to S Behrens.

Coetzee is represented by Janita von Wielligh and the State by Timo Itula.

Acting judge Makaba Simasiku is presiding in the matter.