Africa: 'A Moral Failure' - Security Council Hears About Grave Violations Against Children Caught in War

When Sila, a young woman from Idlib in Syria, was three years-old, she woke up to missiles falling around her, forcing her and her family to flee their home.

"From that day on, our home became a travel bag and our path became that of displacement ... My childhood was filled with fear and anxiety and people I was deprived of," she said.

Sila described her experiences during the Syrian Civil War to a meeting of the UN Security Council held on Wednesday to discuss the findings of the Secretary-General's latest report on Children and Armed Conflict. The report documented a 25 per cent increase in grave violations against children in 2024, the largest number ever recorded in the report's 20-year history.

"This year's report from the Secretary-General once again confirms what too many children already know -- that the world is failing to protect them from the horrors of war," said Sheema Sen Gupta, director of child protection at the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF).

"Each violation against children in every country around the globe represents a moral failure."

The real scale of the harm

The report presented to the Security Council is published annually to document grave violations against children affected by war. It relies entirely on data compiled and verified by the UN, meaning that the real numbers are likely much higher than reported.

In 2024, the report documented a record 41,370 grave violations -- including killing and maiming, rape, abduction and the targeting of infrastructure such as schools which supports children.

Virginia Gamba, the Secretary-General's Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, briefs the Security Council. "Each child struck by these attacks carries a story, a stolen life, a dream interrupted, a future obscured by senseless violence and protracted conflict," said Virginia Gamba, the Secretary-General's Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, whose office produced the report.

While many of these violations occurred during times of conflict -- especially as urban warfare is on the rise -- grave violations can persist even after a conflict ends.

They persist in the unexploded ordinances which still pepper the ground.

"Every unexploded shell left in a field, schoolyard, or alley is a death sentence waiting to be triggered," said Ms. Sen Gupta.

They persist in the spaces which remain destroyed, impeding children from accessing healthcare and education.

And they persist in the trauma and injuries which never fully leave a child.

Scars that never heal

Children who survive the grave violations do not escape unscathed -- if they suffered violence, the injuries will stay with them for a lifetime. And even if they were not injured, the trauma remains.

"The physical and psychological scars borne by survivors last a lifetime, affecting families, communities and the very fabric of societies," said Ms. Gamba.

This is why UNICEF and its partners have worked to provide reintegration programmes and psychosocial support for children who are victims of grave violations.

Sila said that the trauma of her childhood is still with her, and has pushed her to become an advocate for children in conflicts.

"From that moment on, nothing has felt normal in my life. I've developed a phobia of any sound that resembles a plane, of the dark, and even of silence," she said.

'This cannot be the new normal'

Ms. Gamba called for "unwavering condemnation and urgent action" from the international community in order to reverse the worrying trends which the report details.

"We cannot afford to return to the dark ages where children were invisible and voiceless victims of armed conflict... Please do not allow them to slip back into the shadows of despair," she said.

Current funding cuts to humanitarian aid are impeding the work of UN agencies and partners to document and respond to grave violations against children.

In light of this, Ms. Sen Gupta's call for the Security Council was simple: "Fund this agenda."

She said that the international community cannot allow this to become "a new normal," and reminded the members of the Security Council that children are not and should never be "collateral damage."

Despite the devastation which the report detailed, there were "glimmers of hope" according to Ms. Sen Gupta. For example, the Syrian National Army signed an action plan which will prevent the recruitment, killing and maiming of children.

Sila also spoke of hope -- she hopes that hers is the last generation to suffer these grave violations.

"I am from a generation that survived. Physically," she said. "Our bodies survived but our hearts are still living in fear. Please help us replace the word displacement with return, the word rubble with home, the word war with life."