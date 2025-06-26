Nigeria: INEC Unveils 110 Associations Seeking Registration As Political Parties (Full List)

The Chairperson of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, a professor, unveiled the list on Wednesday at a meeting with media executives.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unveiled the list of 110 associations seeking registration as political parties.

Among the associations listed by INEC is the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) floated by a coalition of opposition figures led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

However, another party, the Advanced Democratic Alliance, also ADA, is also seeking registration with the same acronym as the Atiku groups.

Nigeria currently has 18 registered political parties.

Full list below

LINK TO THE LIST: